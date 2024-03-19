Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Published

Trader Joe's cashews recalled in 16 states due to salmonella risk

Cashews sold at Trader Joe's stores recalled, customers urged to return for full refund

Cashews sold at Trader Joe's stores in 16 states have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination, health officials have said. 

The product, sold as "Trader Joe's Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews," can be identified by the country of origin, India or Vietnam and the lot number printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

The distributor of the recalled cashews, Wenders LLC, announced the recall Sunday after routine testing by the FDA during import indicated that at least one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of salmonella. 

The recalled cashews were sold at Trader Joe’s locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. 

Recalled Trader Joe's cashews

A look at the plastic pouches for the recalled cashews from Trader Joe's supermarkets. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Where to find lot number on recalled cashews

Lot No. # - Best Before Dates impacted by the recall are: T12139 - Feb 21, 2025; T12140 - Mar 01, 2025; T12141 - Mar 08, 2025 and T12142 - Mar 10, 2025. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA notice. Healthy people infected can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

No illnesses have been reported as a result of eating the cashews. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not eat it and are urged to return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. 

California Trader Joe's store

Customers who purchased the recalled cashews should not eat them, but return them for a full refund. (Google Maps / Fox News)

Impacted lot numbers range from T12139 to T12142 with best before dates from Feb. 21, 2025 to March 10, 2025. All the plastic pouches have SKU number 37884. Full details about the recall can be found here.