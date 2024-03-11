Trader Joe’s tote bags reselling for as much as $500: 'It’s like the Stanley cups all over again'

Move over Stanley, the latest craze is now centered around the limited-time mini Trader Joe's tote bags.

A viral TikTok video posted last week shows a surge of shoppers waiting for Trader Joe's staff to wheel out a display filled with the $2.99 mini canvas tote bags – which are almost identical to the company's original canvas totes.

Once the bags were brought out, the crowd rushed the stand, according to the clip, which has been viewed over 3 million times.

The user, Elinor Kim, captioned it: "this was so scary but I'm aware I'm a part of the problem."

A user commented on the video, likening the situation to the craze that occurred earlier this year when Target shoppers rushed store shelves around Valentine's Day to get their hands on Stanley's special edition 40-ounce tumblers.

"It’s giving valentines Stanley cup release at Target and I’m scared," the user wrote.

Another user chimed in: "It’s like the Stanley cups all over again."

In another TikTok video, a Trader Joe's employee can be heard telling customers that there is a limit of five bags per person.

Some eBay users are trying to capitalize on the craze by selling the bags at a significant price. In some cases, sets of the $3 bags are priced as high as $500.

They also have the same handles and come in the same colors as the normal canvas bags that are sold. The only difference, according to the website, is that the totes are smaller, about 13 inches long and 11 inches tall.

Below the product description, the company told customers that they have to contact the store to learn about the current availability.

"Since posting, the details of this item may have changed due to fluctuating market prices, federal regulations, currency rates, drought, bandits, rush hour traffic, filibusters, zombie apocalypse, punctilious product developers... Contact our Crew for current price and availability," the website reads.