Costco takes on rival Trader Joe's by offering popular frozen dish for sale

Costco has begun selling a Korean frozen dish so popular that it often flies off the shelves of another major grocer.

Kimbap, similar to sushi, consists of rice and various ingredients wrapped in seaweed. The item has been a popular feature at Trader Joe's, often selling out.

Costco, filling the void, now has Hanwoomul's fried tofu and vegetable kimbap pre-sliced rolls listed as a "new" item on its website.

The rolls, which come six to a bag, can be found in the frozen foods section of Costco warehouse stores. The product is from South Korea, bearing Korean writing on the packaging.

"Pretty decent and more saucy than the tj's one," one Reddit user wrote under the subreddit KoreanFood, referring to the product sold at Trader Joe's. Microwaveable instructions are on the bag and each individually wrapped roll, according to a video with the social media post.

Along with social media users comparing the taste, they are also talking about the price and availability of the products at both Costco and Trader Joe's. While most Costco reports of the product come from the West Coast, customers from other stores across the U.S. are saying they have found it, too.

"You get 6 kimbap for $18, making it slightly cheaper than TJ's," one Reddit user wrote under the Costco thread. "Solid 8/10. We will definitely be getting it again once it's back in stock."

Trader Joe's website says it takes a "veggie-forward approach" with its kimbap, and even has a "kimbap expert in the Republic of Korea" that supplies the retail chain. Many stores in the Bay Area of California told news outlet SFGATE that they frequently sell out of kimbap and limit sales to only two per person.

Neither grocer responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

Cotsco's kimbap manufacturer Hamwoomul said on its Instagram account that customers can call their local warehouse to check availability with the item numbers they posted. Along with fried tofu and vegetables, the manufacturer said perilla leaf and tuna mayo are also available at Costco.