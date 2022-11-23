Eric Revell

FTX collapse wipes out billions as investors flee crypto
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wiped out billions of dollars in assets as investors fled the troubled cryptocurrency exchange.
Disney CEO Bob Iger warns of 'restructuring' in memo to employees
Newly returned Disney CEO Bob Iger notified employees on Monday of his plans to "restructure thingsc," in a memo obtained by Fox Business.
Biden's student loan repayment pause may cost another $40 billion: CRFB
President Biden's latest extension of the student loan repayment pause could cost taxpayers another $40 billion, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Pressure mounts on TikTok amid probe into national security, privacy threats
Bipartisan pressure is mounting on the video-sharing app TikTok over its ties to the Chinese government amid an ongoing probe into potential threats it poses to national security.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
New FTX CEO highlights 'pervasive failures' in court filing
Troubled cryptocurrency firm FTX updated its bankruptcy filing in Delaware, and it's chock-full of new insights into chaotic business practices under former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years for espionage targeting GE Aviation
An intelligence officer for the Chinese government was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for committing economic espionage and attempting to steal trade secrets from GE Aviation.
Sam Bankman-Fried expressed optimism about crypto regulations months before FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has drawn attention to his efforts to influence regulations on the crypto industry and his past comments on the subject before his firm folded.
Ken Griffin on FTX: 'One of the absolute travesties' for financial markets
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel, warned that the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX could weaken confidence in financial markets at large and hurt the ability of younger investors to save for retirement.