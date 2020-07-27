Chipotle requires coronavirus face masks for customers

Chipotle Mexican Grill is requiring all customers to wear a face mask inside its restaurants to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

"The health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority," Laurie Schalow, Chipotle's chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, told FOX Business in a statement. "Chipotle has proactively made the decision to require guests to wear masks in all restaurants."

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE TORTILLA CHIP AND SALSA INDUSTRY MAKE?

There are signs posted at the restaurant chain's entrances alerting guests of the mandate, according to Schalow.

Customers using Chipotle's drive-thru lanes for mobile ordering and pickup will not be required to wear masks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chipotle joins a growing list of companies requiring masks, including Kroger, Kohl's, Walmart, Sam's Club, Aldi's, Costco, Starbucks, McDonald's, Home Depot, Lowe's, CVS and Target, among others.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,142.93 +12.67 +1.12%

The company reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the second quarter, a decrease of 4.8 percent compared to a year ago, including a decline of 9.8 percent in comparable restaurant sales. Net income for the quarter was $8.2 million, compared to $91 million a year ago. Meanwhile, digital sales grew 216.3 percent year over year to $829.3 million, the company's highest quarterly level.

Operating margins fell to 12.2 percent during the quarter, an 8.7 percent decrease weighed down by a higher volume of third-party delivery orders and temporary bumps to worker pay.

According to the report, 37 new restaurants were opened, but three were closed, bringing the total to 2,669. About 30 restaurants remain temporarily closed because of COVID-19, mainly inside malls and shopping centers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS