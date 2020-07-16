Expand / Collapse search
CVS

CVS makes face coverings mandatory at all locations

Policy will take effect July 20 at all locations

CVS has become the latest retailer mandating that its customers wear face coverings while its inside stores due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Beginning July 20, all CVS customers will have to wear a face covering when entering any location throughout the country, officials said.

"What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering." CVS Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said. "To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer."

CVS already requires its store employees to wear face coverings and in "any community with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings, we've made that very clear through signage and other reminders."

To date, the U.S. has nearly 3.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

