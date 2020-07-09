Starbucks requiring coronavirus face coverings at coffee shops

No mask, no coffee.

Starbucks is requiring customers to wear face masks inside its coffee shops starting July, 15, the company confirmed Thursday.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and customers, a spokesperson said, as more retailers grapple with how to stay in business and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starbucks coffee shops will have signs that state customers are required to wear a facial covering in stores and customers can utilize the chain’s mobile app, order drive-thru or curbside pickup in addition to placing orders for delivery in areas where a local government face-covering mandate is not in place, the spokesperson said.

“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers and play a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

The number of incidents surrounding its face-covering policy in recent weeks have increased. An employee working at the chain's Midland, Texas, the store was assaulted for explaining the company's face covering policy, officials said.

