Starbucks requiring coronavirus face coverings at coffee shops

Starbucks halting advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram over hate speech concerns

Fox Business Briefs: Coffee giant Starbucks puts social media ads on pause. Walmart gives full-time employees in the U.S. another coronavirus bonus of $300.

No mask, no coffee.

Starbucks is requiring customers to wear face masks inside its coffee shops starting July, 15, the company confirmed Thursday.

A customer walks out of the first Starbucks store in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Seattle-based coffee chain is prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and customers, a spokesperson said, as more retailers grapple with how to stay in business and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starbucks coffee shops will have signs that state customers are required to wear a facial covering in stores and customers can utilize the chain’s mobile app, order drive-thru or curbside pickup in addition to placing orders for delivery in areas where a local government face-covering mandate is not in place, the spokesperson said.

“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers and play a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

The number of incidents surrounding its face-covering policy in recent weeks have increased. An employee working at the chain's Midland, Texas, the store was assaulted for explaining the company's face covering policy, officials said.

