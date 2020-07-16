Coronavirus masks are required inside these stores across the US

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the country, many retailers have started requiring all customers to wear masks inside their stores.

Continue Reading Below

Most employees have already been required to wear masks when they work as part of many new companies’ coronavirus safety measures.

AT DISNEY WORLD: NO MASK, NO ON-RIDE PHOTOS

However, depending on state or local mandates, customers may not have previously been required to have their faces covered inside the stores.

Most of the store mandates exclude very young children or people with medical conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask.

KOHL’S, KROGER JOIN WALMART, SAM’S CLUB IN NATIONWIDE CORONAVIRUS MASK MANDATE

Here are the stores that are implementing new mask policies.

Costco

Costco was one of the earliest companies to mandate wearing masks inside its stores. The warehouse retailer implemented the rule on May 4, though there has been some pushback to the policy.

Kohl’s

Starting July 20, all Kohl’s customers will be required to wear a mask when inside the company’s stores. Employees have already been wearing masks and some store locations are in areas where masks are already mandated, according to the company statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kroger

On Wednesday, Kroger announced it would also be implementing its mask policy on July 22, FOX Business previously reported. For people unable to wear a mask, the company suggests they use a face shield or use the company’s pickup or delivery services.

Starbucks

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced it was requiring customers to wear masks in order to enter its coffee shops starting July 15.

Walmart and Sam’s Club

On July 20, all Walmart and Sam’s Club customers will have to keep their faces covered when inside the stores, the company announced Wednesday.

The company made its decision in order to “bring consistency” across the company, since many stores are in areas under mask mandates already, according to a blog post.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS