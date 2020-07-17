Home Depot latest retailer to require face masks amid coronavirus resurgence

Home Depot on Friday joined a growing list of retailers requiring shoppers to wear a face mask amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak across the country.

The home improvement retailer said customers must wear masks or facial coverings inside all U.S. stores beginning Wednesday, July 22. Small children or individuals with a "valid medical condition" will not be required to do so. If customers are not wearing a mask because of a medical condition, they should speak with an associate before entering the store, the company said.

Home Depot is the latest retailer heavyweight to mandate masks at stores nationwide as cases of COVID-19 spike around the country. Others include Walmart, CVS, Target, Starbucks, Kohl's and Costco.

The Atlanta-based retailer said about 85 percent of its stores already required customers to wear face masks due to state and local regulations. Employees are required to wear masks in stores, distribution centers and other locations, the company said.

Workers will distribute masks to shoppers who may not have one, and for those who prefer, Home Depot offers curbside pickup and home delivery through its website, it said.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for Home Depot, said in a statement.

The U.S. has more than 3.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 138,783 people have died as a result of the virus.

