How much money does the tortilla chip and salsa industry make?

Where there are chips, there’s usually salsa.

Continue Reading Below

The pairing is so prevalent that both snack items have a market size that’s valued at more than 1 billion dollars.

NY BAR OFFERS 'CUOMO CHIPS' TO SATISFY GOV'S RULE ON ALCOHOL SALES

The global tortilla chip market is estimated to have a value of $22.04 billion for 2020, according to market research firm Grand View Research. Additionally, the market size of tortilla chips is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.41 percent starting from 2019 and ending in 2025.

By 2025, Grand View Research has forecast the market will reach $27.43 billion.

FROM DORITOS TO VLASIC, PICKLE-FLAVORED CHIPS ARE A SWEET TREND FOR SALTY SNACKS

“Changing lifestyle is the most influential factor driving the product demand and growth of this market,” the firm’s report stated. “Rising demand for on-the-go food due to hectic work schedules is also estimated to fuel the product demand. Furthermore, the rising number of working individuals across the globe is likely to have a positive impact on product demand.”

Flavor innovation from leading brands such as Frito-Lay, Doritos, Phileas Fogg and Don Tacos was also cited for the market’s multibillion-dollar valuation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pre-made salsa production, on the other hand, has a market size of $1.4 billion for 2020 so far, according to industry market research from IBISWorld. The firm anticipates the market to grow an additional 2 percent in 2020.

The salsa market – which does not include other dips such as guacamole, cheese and beans – has grown 1.3 percent per year on average between 2015 and 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“Salsa is a largely discretionary product, meaning when disposable income increases, consumers are more likely to buy prepared foods like those produced by this industry,” the report said regarding the pre-made salsa market’s modest growth. “Conversely, lower disposable income indicates that people are more likely to make their own salsa from scratch forgo consumption altogether.”