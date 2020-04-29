Costco will require coronavirus masks for customers, employees to slow spread

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Soon, everyone in Costco will have to wear a mask, but regular hours are resuming.

Starting Monday, all customers and employees will have to wear a face-covering in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the warehouse retailer announced on its COVID-19 updates web page,

“This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition,” a statement on the website said. “The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”

The company is also implementing other changes on Monday, according to the website.

Regular operating hours will resume at “most Costco locations and Costco gas stations” in the United States and Puerto Rico starting Monday, the website said.

However, the retailer will also reserve its warehouses for members who have disabilities or are 60 years old or older from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, according to the website.

That hour applies unless local areas have “mandated different senior shopping hours,” the website said.

“Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours,” a statement on the website said.

Currently, Costcos in the United States will only allow two people per membership card to go inside its warehouses. The only exceptions are locations in Kentucky, Puerto Rico and El Paso, Texas, where only one member per card can go inside, according to the company’s updated guest shopping policy.

