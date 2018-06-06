Food and Beverage

Warren Buffett dines with Mark Cuban at Dairy Queen
The billionaire investors were spotted dining at the home of the Blizzard.
The billionaire investors were spotted dining at the home of the Blizzard.
IHOP wants to be known for its burgers, too.
Customers can nominate their town to win funds through "Paving for Pizza."
IHOP revealed what the "b" in its new name stands for.
Under the new policy, officers are being told to attempt to mediate confrontations between businesses or private property owners and individuals accused of trespassing.
124 people in 36 states have been sickened, the CDC warns.
The 60 year-old pancake chain says the “b” stands for burgers.
Howard Schultz, the outgoing Starbucks chairman, is blasting Democrats for alienating voters by deviating too far left when it comes to the party’s political agenda.
Anxiety among U.S. pork producers is running rampant over the latest salvo in the global trade skirmish with neighboring Mexico.
If all of the offers are accepted, more than 10% of Brown-Forman employees could exit the company.
The outgoing Starbucks chairman is rumored to have political aspirations.
Schultz has built a big enough personal brand to run for President in 2020.
A prominent critic of President Donald Trump, Schultz has long been rumored to have political aspirations.
Chanos argued that franchise-based chains have experienced declining profit margins in recent years.
The burger chain took over the spot where Oprah once taped her famous talk show.
The move comes nearly a year after Amazon acquired the company.
The Seattle-based coffee chain conducted anti-bias training for all employees to reinforce the heritage of the company.
Anyone who enters a store is considered a customer, according to company.
Bid said to value sandwich chain at about $2 billion.
Analysts say a marketing makeover is needed to counter “healthier” alternatives such as almond and soy products.