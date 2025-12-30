Expand / Collapse search
Outback Steakhouse sued after man suffers 'serious bodily injury' from toilet shattering under him

Michael Green is seeking $50K in damages after he claims he was injured at the restaurant location in Ocala, Florida

A Florida man filed a lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse alleging that he was on a handicapped toilet when the seat "suddenly shattered and collapsed" while he was doing his business, resulting in injury.

Michael Green said he suffered "severe bodily injury" during the incident at an Outback Steakhouse location along Southwest College Road in Ocala, according to the lawsuit.

The injuries include "significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function" and "loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life," Green alleges in the suit.

The restaurant is accused of negligence and failing to ensure the toilet was "properly secured to the floor," according to the complaint.

Green also claimed the establishment created "an unreasonably dangerous condition to members of the public."

He is seeking $50,000 in damages from the Aussie American steakhouse chain.

This is not the first incident of a toilet mishap in the Sunshine State.

Dunkin' was sued after a man claimed that a toilet at a Florida location exploded in 2022, leaving him covered in "human feces and urine." He said the "traumatic" experience led to extensive psychological damage that required intensive therapy.

Last month, Outback Steakhouse abruptly closed 21 of its underperforming locations, but the company launched a "comprehensive turnaround strategy" in an effort to move revenue in the right direction.