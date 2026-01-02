Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Food and Drinks
Published

A look at Atlanta's first city-operated grocery store

Andre Dickens says Azalea Fresh Market hit milestone in first weeks while NYC's Zohran Mamdani plans similar city-owned stores

close
FOX Business' Ashley Webster has the latest on the store's efforts to target a 'food desert' on 'Varney & Co.' video

A look at Atlanta's city-run grocery store

FOX Business' Ashley Webster has the latest on the store's efforts to target a 'food desert' on 'Varney & Co.'

close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary explains why city-run grocery stores are a 'bad idea,' shares concerns over Zohran Mamdani's promises, and discusses why he backs Bitzero. video

City-run grocery stores fall into the 'stupid policy category': Kevin O'Leary

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary explains why city-run grocery stores are a 'bad idea,' shares concerns over Zohran Mamdani's promises, and discusses why he backs Bitzero.

Atlanta's first government-operated grocery store, Azalea Fresh Market, has had a successful start, according to city officials. 

The community-driven grocery store, funded by taxpayers, is located in the downtown area long considered a food desert. City of Atlanta, Invest Atlanta, IGA and Savi Provisions collectively worked together to develop the store, which has served tens of thousands of customers since opening last fall.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told Black Enterprise that the store served more than 20,000 customers in its first weeks of opening last fall. 

BUY NOW, PAY LATER USAGE FOR GROCERIES NEARLY DOUBLES AS CONSUMERS STRUGGLE WITH FOOD COSTS

"Our Administration made a commitment to expand access to fresh food across the city, and Azalea Fresh Market is a significant milestone in ensuring healthy, whole neighborhoods," Dickens, who also serves as Invest Atlanta Board Chair, said in a statement. 

A cashier hands money to a buyer in the grocery store

Azalea Fresh Market in Atlanta is the first municipal grocery store in the state. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Dickens called the store a "community hub that will serve neighborhood residents, support Georgia-grown products and promote healthier lifestyles as we continue to revitalize Downtown."

Dr. Eloisa Klementich, CEO of Invest Atlanta, said the aim of the store is to also "stimulate local job growth and continue to invigorate the Downtown economy." 

"This initiative is another example of Atlanta leading the way in addressing food access and food insecurity with a new grocery store model that will foster sustainable community development and enrich the lives of local residents," said Klementich. 

NYC BUSINESS LEADER FEARS 'LAWLESS SOCIETY' AFTER ZOHRAN MAMDANI WINS MAYORAL ELECTION

The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and spans two levels, offering a wide range of products including fresh produce, dairy, meats and pantry staples. It also sources from local farmers and suppliers to support the regional economy.

Azalea Fresh Market sign

Azalea Fresh Market in Atlanta is the first municipal grocery store in the state. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Atlanta’s effort is being closely watched by other cities, some of which have struggled to sustain similar government-backed grocery stores, as well as others that are considering launching their own.

BILLIONAIRE CEO WARNS HE'LL CLOSE GROCERY STORES IF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST CANDIDATE WINS NYC MAYOR RACE

New York City socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn in New Year's Day, has floated the idea of city-owned grocers in the Big Apple. 

NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during in NYC

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during the United Federation of Teachers mayoral forum in New York on May 17, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mamdani campaigned on a slate of progressive policies aimed at lowering the cost of living. Among his proposals, Mamdani said he wanted to create a network of city-owned grocery stores. But Mamdani’s plan faced pushback from business leaders, with Billionaire grocery executive John Catsimatidis threatening at one point that he would close or sell his Gristedes locations if the city moved forward with government-run supermarkets. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While Catsimatidis later walked back those threats, he has said he intends to reduce his company’s exposure in New York.