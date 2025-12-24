Jack in the Box shut down more than 70 stores with more expected by year's end over financial struggles

Jack in the Box plans to close dozens of restaurants by the end of the year in an effort to cut costs and boost revenue.

The franchise said earlier this year it would shutter between 150–200 underperforming stores by 2026, including 80–120 by the end of this year, under a block closure program.

In May, Jack In The Box said it had closed 12 locations, which was followed by another 13 closures by August and 47 more reported in the company's November earnings, according to the Daily Mail.

This brings the total to 72, which remains short of the company's year-end goal with a week to go.

The company hopes the closures will improve its financial performance because stores are seeing fewer customers, beef prices are rising and the company is carrying significantly more debt than it generates in annual earnings.

It reported a net loss of $80.7 million for the full fiscal year that ended in September. The franchise also reported that sales fell 7.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a year-over-year drop compared to the same quarter in 2024 and marking the second consecutive quarter with a dip of more than 7%.

"In my time thus far as CEO, I have worked quickly with our teams to conclude that Jack in the Box operates at its best and maximizes shareholder return potential, within a simplified and asset-light business model," CEO Lance Tucker said in April.

"Our actions today focus on three main areas: Addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt, while preserving growth-oriented capital investments related to technology and restaurant reimage; closing underperforming restaurants to position ourselves for consistent net unit growth and competitive unit economics; and, an overall return to simplicity for the Jack in the Box business model and investor story."

The company also announced this week it has completed the sale of Del Taco to Yadav Enterprises for about $119 million as part of its turnaround plan.

Jack in the Box operates roughly 2,200 restaurants in the U.S., with most in California, Texas and Arizona.