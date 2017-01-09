Oil Sags on Supply Concerns

Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that record Iraqi crude exports and growing U.S. output could undermine OPEC's efforts to reduce supply, while sterling slumped on comments by British Prime Minister Theresa May suggesting what could be an aggressive exit from the European Union.

U.K. Currency Hedged ETFs Shine After May’s Speech Weakens Pound

Currency-hedged United Kingdom exchange traded funds continued to push toward new heights, with Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 also reaching a new record, after Prime Minister Theresa May spooked currency traders and sent the pound sterling reeling. The CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEArca: FXB) fell 1.0% as the British pound depreciated to $1.2162 on Monday.…

U.S. Stock ETFs Dip as Energy Drags on Markets

U.S. equities and stock exchange traded funds retreated Monday as falling crude oil prices hit the energy sector, but technology stocks remained one area that avoided the storm. The S&P 500 Index, along with related funds including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) and Vanguard 500 Index…

Business events scheduled for Tuesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday: All times are Eastern TUESDAY, Jan. 10 WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for November, 10 a.m.

