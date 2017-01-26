Johnson & Johnson to Buy Swiss Biotech Company Actelion for $30B
EBay reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business.
Anglo American on Thursday reported a sharp production fall at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile at the end of last year offsetting an overall increase in mineral output across its mines.
Johnson & Johnson is buying Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion Ltd. for about $30 billion, handing the U.S.-based health care products giant a chance to boost its presence in innovative biotech treatments.
A second lawsuit has been filed seeking damages over the deadly crash of a corporate jet into an Ohio apartment building.
Demand driven by the farm-to-table movement knows no seasons.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has won the race to be the first foreign leader to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
Apple Inc. has filed suit in China challenging chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.'s fees for technology used in smartphones.
China has released a new list of items banned for export to North Korea, following a new round of United Nations sanctions and complaints from President Donald Trump that Beijing was not doing enough to pressure its communist neighbor.
The Japanese messaging company reported positive earnings -- but it wasn't enough.
Despite their similarities, the chip kings offer investors two distinct opportunities.
Mattel Inc, the largest U.S. toymaker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for its girls and boys toys and its Fisher Price brands.
The dollar struggled near seven-week lows on Thursday on growing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies including an executive order to construct a U.S.-Mexican border wall.
Is the streaming video leader still too hot to handle?
With its mobile business looking like a dead end and its PC business under pressure, Intel is betting big on the Internet of Things and making acquisitions to secure a leading position in the space.
Gov. Rick Scott is threatening that Florida ports could lose state money if they do business with Cuba.
The New Mexico Legislature approved a $216 million budget solvency plan Wednesday that would fix a current-year deficit and help shore up reserves, as the state wrestles with plunging tax revenues.
The consumer goods giant is predicting slow sales growth and steady profit improvements over the year ahead.
Fashion retail is a fickle place, and A&F has struggled to keep up. Can the company turn things around in 2017 or beyond?
These megacap tech giants are about to show what they're made of. Here's what investors should know ahead of their earnings releases.
The online marketplace ended 2016 on a high note. Here's what investors need to know.
A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.
Corporate tax reform could boost free cash flow significantly at several major retailers, but not if it includes a controversial policy to make imports non-deductible.
The department store chain's comparable sales fell during the holiday season despite a number of initiatives designed to boost revenue.
DirecTV Now added more than 200,000 subscribers in just over a month.
When the market is overly pessimistic on good companies, bargains emerge.
A federal judge in San Francisco won't force Wal-Mart to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retail giant failed to pay hundreds of California truck drivers minimum wage for certain tasks.
The insurance company fared well in bringing in new business, although it reduced its 2017 dividend from 2016 levels.
The data security upstarts ongoing slow, steady approach to growth shined last quarter.
The drug wholesaler continues to fight hard industry conditions.
North America is responsible for generating massive profits, and that's all but guaranteed in the fourth quarter. However, these two factors will be critical for the automaker's Q4.
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck was expecting more of a fight when he and his partners approached franchise patriarch Red Auerbach about having cheerleaders perform at games.
It was not a happy holiday season for toy maker Mattel.
A strong recovery in the energy sector causes the regional bank's profits to bounce back.
