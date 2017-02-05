For Houston, Super Bowl May be 'Just a Big Party'

For Houston, Super Bowl May be 'Just a Big Party'

A 2016 study commissioned by the Houston Super Bowl Committee projected 138,000 non-local visitors would contribute to $350 million in economic impact, including about $31 million in city and state tax revenue.

Stocks

ETFs

Technology

Don’t be a Delusional Advisor

By Strategy Marketing via our partners at Iris.xyz So you think you’ve got strong relationships with all you clients, including all your female clients. And you think that clients really understand the value of the advice you provide and are clear on how much they pay for this advice. Don’t be delusional! The vast majority of your…

Retirement

The Fiduciary Standard is Here to Stay

By Amelia Lanfranke via our partners at Iris.xyz As most of us discovered in South Carolina’s historic flood, it is best to prepare for extreme conditions when everything is calm. The same principle applies to how we think about our investments. It is good to become emotionally prepared for market price variability when all is well. The…