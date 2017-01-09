Stalled: Behind the Dow's 20K Delay
The wait for Dow 20000 has been a long one for U.S. investors.
There are 28.8 million small businesses in the United States, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and only one third of them will last 10 years.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named a new chief information officer as former head Marty Chavez moves on to become CFO of the Wall Street firm.
Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that record Iraqi crude exports and growing U.S. output could undermine OPEC's efforts to reduce supply, while sterling slumped on comments by British Prime Minister Theresa May suggesting what could be an aggressive exit from the European Union.
Currency-hedged United Kingdom exchange traded funds continued to push toward new heights, with Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 also reaching a new record, after Prime Minister Theresa May spooked currency traders and sent the pound sterling reeling. The CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEArca: FXB) fell 1.0% as the British pound depreciated to $1.2162 on Monday.…
Celgene wows yet again at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
The Internet of Things, online education, and connected fitness are the next slate of hot topics coming out of CES.
These three casino stocks all moved down based on one move by Chinese regulators, and even though it turned out to be not as bad as expected, they are struggling to recover.
A stock split does not change the value of a company, but it can have a number of indirect effects.
Premium SUVs are hot. Will the new-for-2018 Terrain build on the success of its now-dated predecessor?
Gold futures climbed Monday to end at their highest level in almost six weeks.
U.S. equities and stock exchange traded funds retreated Monday as falling crude oil prices hit the energy sector, but technology stocks remained one area that avoided the storm. The S&P 500 Index, along with related funds including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) and Vanguard 500 Index…
And slashes its price target by $9.
Annuities offer certain tax benefits that make them a smart retirement savings tool.
Honeywell International, Boeing Co., and Celanese Corporation are all set to increase cash flow in the coming year.
Holiday spending got a boost in 2016, according to one analysis, as more people opted to shop by phone or computer — though department stores and clothing retailers still lagged.
Opportunities abound for income investors seeking bargains.
Travelers investors have waited a long time for a stock split. Find out whether this year will be a difference-maker for investors.
Is new hope on the horizon for Alzheimer's disease patients? This drug's initial trial results suggest a new treatment could be coming.
Ariad Pharmaceuticals finally finds a suitor.
Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday: All times are Eastern TUESDAY, Jan. 10 WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for November, 10 a.m.
President-elect Donald Trump — and his prolific Twitter finger — is the talk of this year's North American International Auto Show.
The industrial lighting specialist reported disappointing first-quarter results this morning.
Hint: It's all about the pharmaceutical segment!
The wireless networking specialist just capped a stellar year. Here's what investors need to know now.
The midstream MLP is raising cash to repay debt through a series of transactions with general partner Energy Transfer Equity.
Investors were hit with a barrage of news today. Here's a look at the key details that investors need to know.
Pfizer's stock performed admirably during a down year for pharma stocks. Here's why.
A buyout for the health services company sends shares higher.
Chip stocks are set up for a big rally in 2017, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index soaring more than 35%, as the industry expected to grow faster than the global economy for the first time since the late 1990s, according to analyst John Pitzer at Credit Suisse.
MannKind's dreadful 2016 may have marked the beginning of the end of this struggling drugmaker.
Chipotle, Nike, and Under Armour all lost ground last year. Can they bounce back in 2017?
