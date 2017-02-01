Sen. Manchin: I'd Like to See 60-Vote Rule Apply to Everything
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) weighs in on the GOP pushing Neil Gorsuch's confirmation through without Democrats.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) weighs in on the GOP pushing Neil Gorsuch's confirmation through without Democrats.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Apple said demand for its iPhone 7 helped deliver record revenue, ending three consecutive quarters of declines.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, offering few clues on its next move in the early days of the Trump administration.
The tech titan's bigger iPhone is a big hit this time around.
The tech giant plans to spend billions to drive third-party security players out of its One Windows ecosystem.
Parent company ONEOK has agreed to acquire all the outstanding units of its MLP that it doesnt currently own.
With the failing retailer increasingly looking like it's heading towards bankruptcy, Stanley may find it overpaid.
Fourth-quarter earnings may be better than expected and 2017 could see conditions improve further.
The office supplier missed earnings estimates and lowered its guidance for 2017.
The Federal Reserve has left its key interest rate unchanged at a time of solid economic gains but also heightened uncertainty surrounding the new Trump administration.
More than 100 retailers including Wal-Mart and Target as well as key trade associations are launching a new coalition aimed at fighting a Republican proposal on how imports get taxed, which they believe would harm their businesses.
Credit Suisse downgrades several multiplex-related companies.
Restaurant chains pay a higher tax rate than almost any other industry. Here's how they would benefit if Trump can cut the tax rate.
Here's how one key factor is turning investors bullish on Apple stock.
Why investors should take a closer look at P&G stock today.
Anthem Inc. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish on Wednesday laid out a list of short-term changes designed to stabilize the market as the new Republican administration and Congress seek to change Obamacare.
The semiconductor company performed better than expected during the fourth quarter, and the upcoming launch of Ryzen and Vega fueled an optimistic outlook.
Investors thought the tsunami-caused disaster was behind them? Think again.
From massive buybacks to developing technologies, these quotes give perspective regarding management decisions and will help investors better understand the future of this surgical device maker.
President Donald Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries could slow the U.S. economy by hampering two of the nation's top export industries: Tourism and higher education.
There are a couple of reasons Intel's 2017 revenue guidance of "flat" doesn't tell the whole story.
Regulators in European countries competing for post-Brexit banking business are offering London-based banks a range of short-term workarounds to help them relocate, bankers, regulators and lawyers say.
New InHerSight data shows that high-quality mentorship programs for female professionals are in high demand and short supply.
Bank stocks have now recorded two consecutive days of meaningful declines.
The company's business model supports growth from greater deal volume.
Apple Inc. is back in the lead in the smartphone market, surpassing Samsung in terms of holiday shipments, according to data from the International Data Corporation released Wednesday.
Here's how two popular discount brokers, Fidelity and Interactive Brokers, compare for individual retirement accounts.
Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, has concerns about governance at Sports Direct and Volkswagen and will press for more change at the companies, it said in its annual governance report on Wednesday.
The industrial giant's CEO sounded a hopeful note in last week's earnings report, but the near term still looks tough.
ADVERTISEMENT