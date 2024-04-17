'Wizard of Oz' star's former Beverly Hills home on market for $21.75M

Just follow the Yellow Brick Road or Benedict Canyon Drive to a legendary Beverly Hills home now on the market for $21.75 million.

The home, known as Casa Estrella, is co-listed with Drew Jacobson and Adam Bacheneheimer of The Agency, and once belonged to actress Billie Burke, who starred as Glinda the Good Witch in 1939’s "The Wizard of Oz."

The six-bedroom, nine-bath transitional Spanish-style estate was built in 1928 and is located at 1121 Tower Road.

Casa Estrella highlights "old-world charm with luxury modern living" in its 10,000 square-foot space, according to its listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, including beamed ceilings, an iron-railed staircase and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The home also includes a library, chef’s kitchen with quartzite Perla leather stone and Wolf appliances, a primary suite with separate dual bathrooms and closets with porcelain Cristallo Amber Lux, black fantasy leather quartzite and a steam shower, and a theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge, bar, and temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Outside, a large pool and spa, kitchen, fire pits with seating areas and a guesthouse sit on manicured grounds.

There is also a three-car garage and space to park up to 12 cars on the motor court.

Burke, who died in 1970, was born in 1884 and toured with the circus before becoming an actress in movies like "Dinner at Eight," (1933), "Topper" (1937) and "Merrily We Live" (1938), for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

Her first role was in the 1916 silent film "Peggy."