Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published | Updated

'Wizard of Oz' star's former Beverly Hills home on market for $21.75M

Billie Burke played Glinda the Good Witch in the 1939 children's classic starring Judy Garland

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Just follow the Yellow Brick Road or Benedict Canyon Drive to a legendary Beverly Hills home now on the market for $21.75 million. 

The home, known as Casa Estrella, is co-listed with Drew Jacobson and Adam Bacheneheimer of The Agency, and once belonged to actress Billie Burke, who starred as Glinda the Good Witch in 1939’s "The Wizard of Oz." 

The six-bedroom, nine-bath transitional Spanish-style estate was built in 1928 and is located at 1121 Tower Road. 

LIZA MINELLI'S FORMER HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME ON THE MARKET FOR JUST UNDER $8.4 MILLION

A split of Casa Estrella and Billie Burke as Glinda

Billie Burke, Glinda the Good Witch in "The Wizard of Oz," once lived in the home. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty/MGM Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images / Getty Images)

Casa Estrella highlights "old-world charm with luxury modern living" in its 10,000 square-foot space, according to its listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, including beamed ceilings, an iron-railed staircase and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. 

The home also includes a library, chef’s kitchen with quartzite Perla leather stone and Wolf appliances, a primary suite with separate dual bathrooms and closets with porcelain Cristallo Amber Lux, black fantasy leather quartzite and a steam shower, and a theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge, bar, and temperature-controlled wine cellar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Casa Estrella's swimming pool

The estate is 10,000 square feet. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Casa Estrella living room

The house is at 1121 Tower Road. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Casa Estrella's dining room

The house is on the market for $21.75 million. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

‘WIZARD OF OZ’ STAR JUDY GARLAND'S BEL-AIR MANSON HITS MARKET FOR NEARLY $11.5 MILLION 

Outside, a large pool and spa, kitchen, fire pits with seating areas and a guesthouse sit on manicured grounds. 

There is also a three-car garage and space to park up to 12 cars on the motor court. 

Casa Estrella's kitchen

The chef’s kitchen has quartzite Perla leather stone and Wolf appliances. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Fireplace in the living room

The house has been modernized but retains original features. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Office with beamed ceiling

A beamed ceiling accents the library/office. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Bedroom with city views

City views are visible from several rooms. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Closet with mirrored doors

The primary suite has two walk-in closets. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Bathroom with standalone tub

The home has nine bathrooms. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Bedroom with faux fur comforter

The house has six bedrooms. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

gym

A gym is located on the ground floor. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

spiral staircase

The home has three floors. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

home theater

The house has a home theater. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Burke, who died in 1970, was born in 1884 and toured with the circus before becoming an actress in movies like "Dinner at Eight," (1933), "Topper" (1937) and "Merrily We Live" (1938), for which she was nominated for an Oscar. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Her first role was in the 1916 silent film "Peggy." 