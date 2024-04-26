Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines Boeing plane loses emergency slide mid-flight, crew hears 'non-routine' vibrations

The flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to New York City

Sam Salehpour, an engineer at Boeing, told lawmakers that the company is cutting corners in assembling its 787 and 777 jets and claimed his supervisors have retaliated against him for blowing the whistle. (Credit: Senator Hawley Press Office) video

Whistleblower tells senator Boeing planes are unsafe, claims his superiors made threats over complaints

Sam Salehpour, an engineer at Boeing, told lawmakers that the company is cutting corners in assembling its 787 and 777 jets and claimed his supervisors have retaliated against him for blowing the whistle. (Credit: Senator Hawley Press Office)

After an emergency slide billowed off a Delta Air Line aircraft after takeoff Friday, the Los Angeles-bound Boeing plane was forced to return to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Delta Air Lines and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that Flight 520 safely returned to JFK airport at around 8:35 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said that the plane's crew alerted air traffic control after hearing a "non-routine" vibration from near the right wing.

The crew also "observed a flight deck indication" that the emergency slide had fallen off.

DELTA AIR LINES GIVES WORKERS 5% RAISE, BOOSTS STARTING PAY

Delta Air Lines flight

A Delta Air Lines plane was forced to return to a NYC airport on Friday morning. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Delta Air Lines said that the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft had 176 customers on board, as well as two pilots and five flight attendants, at the time the emergency was declared.

The plane landed safely at JFK and passengers proceeded to LAX on another aircraft

Delta plane arrives in NYC

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 passenger plane arrives at JFK International Airport in New York City. Delta Air Lines Flight 520 was forced to return to the New York City airport on Friday morning. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Atlanta-based airline said that the aircraft was removed from service.

UNITED SAID IT LOST $200 MILLION FROM THE TEMPORARY GROUNDING OF THE BOEING 737 MAX 9

Local authorities are investigating where the emergency slide landed.

Boeing Facility Entrance Sign

Delta Air Lines said that the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft had 176 customers, two pilots and five flight attendants on board the plane at the time the emergency was declared. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FAA and Delta teams are investigating the incident.

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"We appreciate their professionalism and our customers’ patience for the delay in their travels," they added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Boeing for comment.