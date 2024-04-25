Lufthansa confirms 'rough landing' by Boeing 'training flight' caught on camera bouncing off LAX runway

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Los Angeles had a "rough landing" earlier this week at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the airline confirmed.

The Boeing 747-8 was caught on camera Tuesday by LA-based Airline Videos Live, bouncing off the runway and attempting to land again before taking off, circling around the airport and then finally landing safely after its second attempt.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," the video's commentator said. "That is the roughest landing I think we have ever caught on our broadcast. Holy moly."

Flight LH 456 had 326 passengers and 19 crew members on board during what was referred to as a "training flight," a statement provided to FOX 11 Los Angeles said.

"Following an assessment by the cockpit crew, a consultation with the technical department on site and in Frankfurt and an initial visual inspection, the aircraft (registration D-ABYP) flew back to Frankfurt," the statement said, adding that the aircraft will undergo an additional inspection in Frankfurt.

The airline added that no one was injured in the incident.

Airline Videos was created in 2019 by Los Angeles TV news photojournalist and "long time plane spotter" Kevin Ray, its website states. It is based at LAX, and "captures all the non-stop action for aviation enthusiasts worldwide."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ramped up oversight of Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems in recent months, which included halting production expansion of the 737 Max after a door plug blew out mid-flight on one of Alaska Airlines' Max 9 jets in early January.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.