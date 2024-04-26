NY union members say Trump support is 'through the roof' after site visit: 'He takes care of the country'

After getting to personally meet former President Donald Trump at their construction site, two Steamfitters Local 638 members said support for the 45th president is now "through the roof."

"We all love him," Gary Zuto said on "The Bottom Line" Thursday after meeting Trump that morning. "He takes care of the country, the country that we live in, and that's what we love."

"I see it on the job. Everybody's got Trump stickers on their hard hats," Zuto’s colleague Ronald Dioguard added. "They just see him as a passionate president for their country. It's undeniable how much he cares about the country. It's not even a question."

Crowds chanted "four more years" as Trump stopped by the New York City construction site to thank them for their support amid his ongoing trial.

The former president's caravan pulled up to meet the hundreds of fans and union workers seeking autographs and selfies – including Zuto and Dioguard.

Trump told reporters on the scene that he appreciated the "amazing show of affection" ahead of his appearance in Manhattan court and a key U.S. Supreme Court hearing on presidential immunity in Washington, D.C.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," Dioguard said. "I was thrilled, couldn't even sleep last night knowing that he was coming."

"I thought it was a good look for him," Dioguard continued, "because I know Joe Biden can’t do that, just show up to a job site."

"There's no ice cream store near us," said Zuto.

Both union workers voiced support for Trump’s economic and energy policies. Most pressing for them, however, is the surge of illegal immigrants being housed in the Big Apple.

"These are the guys that are taking our jobs for $10 an hour cash. They're not putting [anything] back into the system," Zuto said.

"People are tired of paying for high gas prices. The food's out the roof. The interest rates are so high people can't afford to buy a house," he added. "People are sick of it and it's going all across the board."

The union members estimated that two-thirds of their fellow workers plan to vote for Trump this November, noting they align with the former president’s "put America first" message.

"Mr. Trump actually asked me, he said, ‘Do you think I got a shot in New York?’" Dioguard recalled. "I said, ‘Absolutely.’"

