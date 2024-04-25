Jefferies CEO Rich Handler cashes in more than $65M in stock to buy yacht

Rich Handler recently offloaded a boatload of Jefferies Financial Group stock.

The investment bank on Wednesday disclosed the transaction in both a press release and Securities and Exchange Commission filing, saying its CEO did so "to facilitate the purchase of a personal boat and to pay tax obligations."

The sale involved 1.5 million shares and equated to $65.25 million, according to Jefferies.

Handler said in a statement that he "do[es] not intend to sell any further shares." Jefferies shares have posted more than a 41% increase in the past year.

Handler’s stake in the investment bank became roughly 19.25 million shares "on a fully diluted basis" post-transaction, according to Jefferies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JEF JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 43.64 -0.94 -2.11%

"I remain extremely bullish on Jefferies and fully committed to helping us continue to build the best independent, global and full-service investment banking firm," the CEO said.

Handler explained the offloading of shares as a "gift to myself and my family."

The only reasons Handler has ever offloaded Jefferies stock in the past were taxes and philanthropy, according to the investment bank.

Handler is acquiring a 164-foot yacht built by Westport that belongs to billionaire and Fertitta Entertainment owner Tilman Fertitta, the Financial Times reported.

Fertitta also owns a larger, 252-foot yacht that boasts a pool and helipad, according to Boat International. That newer vessel reportedly came from Feadship.

"Haha! Maybe the best advertising for @jefferies is that our customers sell us their ‘smaller boats’ after they can easily upgrade! @TilmanJFertitta!" Handler wrote in a Thursday tweet that included an image of the book "Where Are the Customers’ Yachts? Or A Good Hard Look at Wall Street" by Fred Schwed Jr.

More than 10,800 yachts currently exist, according to the Superyacht Times.

FOX Business reached out to Jefferies for comment.