University of Florida lays out clear consequences for disruptive student, faculty protesters

Florida's flagship university is making it clear that the disruptive anti-Israel protests occurring at colleges across the U.S. will not be tolerated on its campuses.

The University of Florida released a directive Friday spelling out what is and is not acceptable behavior for those who wish to express their right to free speech at the school, along with the consequences for students or employees who cross the line.

The memo obtained by FOX Business clarifies that demonstrators may engage in speech, expressing viewpoints and holding signs in their hands, but lists a litany of prohibited activities including "amplified sound," holding protests inside campus buildings, issuing threats or engaging in violence.

ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS SURGES AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER

The University of Florida also noted explicitly that no tents or sleeping bags are allowed as part of demonstrations on campus, serving as a warning to activists who might want to set up a similar encampment to those that have cropped up at other schools since pro-Palestinian demonstrators set one up at Columbia University more than a week ago.

The vast majority of America's top 50 colleges have seen anti-Israel protests crop up over the past week, with some demonstrations leading to the arrest of dozens of participants.

There have been several reports of antisemitic harassment stemming from protests, leading a number of schools to cancel in-person classes out of concern for the safety of Jewish students and faculty.

COLUMBIA PROTEST LEADER EXPRESSES ‘REGRET’ FOR DISCUSSING ‘MURDERING ZIONISTS,’ SAYING THEY SHOULDN'T EXIST

In many of the demonstrations, outside activists and professors have joined in with marching students, demanding schools divest from Israel.

But at the University of Florida, disruptive protesters can expect to be booted out for good.

The school said anyone engaged in the prohibited activities listed in its directive face being trespassed, and students who break the rules will be banned from the campus for three years and suspended.

Employees of the university, including professors, who engage in the prohibited activities face termination.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When reached for comment about the memo, University of Florida VP of Communications James Wegmann told FOX Business, "This is Adulting 101: Actions have consequences."