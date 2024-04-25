Madonna sued by fans again after starting concert late

Madonna's fans have had enough of her late concert starts.

A group of fans who attended the pop star's Washington, D.C., concert on April 18 and 19 sued Madonna for "wanton exercise in false advertising, intentional and negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices," according to the complaint obtained by FOX Business.

"Madonna and Live Nation have publicly stated that it is not reasonable for consumers to believe that the 8:30 start time on the ticket indicates that’s when the concert will begin and that no concerts start on the start time as advertised," the court documents read.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Madonna.

This isn't Madonna's first lawsuit from fans. She was previously sued in New York by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden for "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices" after starting her "Celebration Tour" Brooklyn stop late.

Madonna's concert was advertised as beginning at 8:30 p.m., but the "Material Girl" singer did not make it to the stage until 10:30 p.m. on all three nights at the Barclays Center, according to the court docs.

"Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation," the lawsuit alleged.

Madonna's legal team has since filed a motion to dismiss the class action suit.

Madonna is notoriously late for her concerts and was sued in 2019 for pushing back a Madame X tour stop in Miami. A fan attempted to get a refund after the concert had been rescheduled from the original start time of 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., NBC reported.

Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," the suit claimed, according to the outlet. "(Nate) Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickets purchased for the Madonna concert."

Madonna also took the stage late on the opening night of the Celebration Tour in the U.S., December 13. A source familiar with the matter told FOX Business that Madonna had been about an hour late for the concert in Brooklyn. The pop star sound-checked nearly until the doors opened at 7:30 p.m., the insider said.

At one point during the concert, Madonna asked the crowd whether they could hear her, because she was hearing an echo in her earpiece, the source explained.

Madonna's Celebration Tour, which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry, was postponed in July 2023 after the star suffered a "serious bacterial infection" that required an ICU stay in June.

She eventually took the stage in December following her recovery.

Madonna recently spoke with W Magazine about life on tour with her kids, saying, "nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together."

The mother of six explained, "It would be boring if they were just traveling from hotel to hotel, and occasionally coming to watch the show. Of course, I am their mother, so sometimes we get on each other’s nerves. We are a family of artists, but we are also a family, and that’s what happens."