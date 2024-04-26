Calling all book lovers: Here are the top 10 cities for those who love to read

Reading has always been a favorite hobby for many — but within the last few years, with the rise of the social media trend #BookTok, many newbies have joined the reading community.

Lawn Love has announced its list of the best cities for book lovers — and some may seem unusual.

The lawn care service company created the list by looking at four categories: access to bookstores, libraries, book clubs, and rare and antique bookstores.

BEST CITIES TO RETIRE IN 2024

Within each category, sub metrics were evaluated.

Those included bookstores per square mile, number of public libraries, number of antique and rare bookstores and number of book clubs.

Counting down from 10 to 1, see if your favorite U.S. city made this top group for book lovers.

10. San Diego, California

BEST US CITIES TO LIVE: REPORT

9. Portland, Oregon

8. Washington, D.C.

7. Houston, Texas

TOP 10 BEST CITIES FOR FOODIES ANNOUNCED IN RECENT STUDY

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

5. Seattle, Washington

4. Los Angeles, California

3. San Francisco, California

2. Chicago, Illinois

1. New York, New York

New York City ranked first in the best cities for book lovers.

HERE'S WHICH US CITIES ARE THE BEST FOR SINGLES TO MINGLE AHEAD OF VALENTINE'S DAY

That's thanks to its high number of bookstores (571), independent bookstores, public libraries (225), antique and rare bookstores, and publishing houses (134).

Chicago, Illinois, ranked second on the list due in part to its 187 bookstores and 80 public libraries — among other high numbers for book accessibility.

Coming in third place overall for the best town for book lovers was San Francisco, California.

The city has 146 bookstores and 22 independent bookstores — along with 20 publishing houses.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lawn Love noted that while large cities dominate the top 25 spots of the ranking, college towns such as New Haven, Connecticut — home to Yale University — ranked No. 41.

Cambridge, Massachusetts — home to Harvard University — ranked No. 51 as well.

Of the 500 cities ranked, Rancho Cordova, California, ranked last — following four cities in Utah.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Lawn Love for additional comment.