Calling all book lovers: Here are the top 10 cities for those who love to read

Cities in California, Oregon, Texas and New York made the top list

Reading has always been a favorite hobby for many — but within the last few years, with the rise of the social media trend #BookTok, many newbies have joined the reading community. 

Lawn Love has announced its list of the best cities for book lovers — and some may seem unusual. 

The lawn care service company created the list by looking at four categories: access to bookstores, libraries, book clubs, and rare and antique bookstores. 

Within each category, sub metrics were evaluated.

Those included bookstores per square mile, number of public libraries, number of antique and rare bookstores and number of book clubs. 

Teen reading a book

Lawn Love announced a list of the top cities for book lovers.  (iStock / iStock)

Counting down from 10 to 1, see if your favorite U.S. city made this top group for book lovers.

10. San Diego, California

9. Portland, Oregon

8. Washington, D.C. 

Washington DC

Washington, D.C., made the list of best cities for book lovers this year.  (iStock / iStock)

7. Houston, Texas

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Books

The new list of best cities for books ranked the locations based on their access to libraries, bookstores and more.  (iStock / iStock)

5. Seattle, Washington

4. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles city

Los Angeles, California, was among the best cities for books in a new list. (iStock / iStock)

3. San Francisco, California

2. Chicago, Illinois

1. New York, New York

New York City ranked first in the best cities for book lovers.

That's thanks to its high number of bookstores (571), independent bookstores, public libraries (225), antique and rare bookstores, and publishing houses (134). 

New York City

New York Cit ranked No. 1 on a new list of the best cities for book lovers.  (iStock / iStock)

Chicago, Illinois, ranked second on the list due in part to its 187 bookstores and 80 public libraries — among other high numbers for book accessibility. 

Coming in third place overall for the best town for book lovers was San Francisco, California. 

The city has 146 bookstores and 22 independent bookstores — along with 20 publishing houses.  

Lawn Love noted that while large cities dominate the top 25 spots of the ranking, college towns such as New Haven, Connecticut — home to Yale University — ranked No. 41. 

Books and New York City

Lawn Love has just released a new list of the top cities for book lovers based on some key metrics.  (iStock / iStock)

Cambridge, Massachusetts — home to Harvard University — ranked No. 51 as well. 

Of the 500 cities ranked, Rancho Cordova, California, ranked last —  following four cities in Utah. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Lawn Love for additional comment.

