Harris Teeter is combating DC theft surge with new policies, including bag restrictions

Amid a surge in thefts across Washington, D.C., Harris Teeter has made policy changes that the company hopes will deter shoplifters.

The grocery store implemented several security protocols on Wednesday, one of which requires customers in the District to show their receipts before leaving the building.

"Harris Teeter is committed to providing the highest quality, freshest products to all customers in the communities we serve. Ensuring a safe shopping environment for both our customers and our valued associates is critical," the company told Fox News Digital.

Harris Teeter has also banned the use of several different types of bags, including oversized backpacks, suitcases and large duffels.

"These measures will help us maintain a safe shopping experience and continue providing the best service and goods at competitive prices to our customers. We thank our valued associates and customers for their cooperation and patience," the company said.

Rising retail theft in D.C. has pushed several prominent establishments to roll out new measures.

A Safeway in the Columbia Heights neighborhood built new safety gates in February after three suspects destroyed an ATM inside the store and fled with cash.

A CVS Pharmacy in the same area closed its doors following multiple retail theft incidents, leading to an outcry from residents, according to ABC 7 News.

In September 2023, Giant announced they would stop selling certain brands at several locations around D.C. The comapny told officials it had lost half a million dollars to thieves.

Theft has been up in the District in general. The Washington Post reported that Police logged 13,000 incidents in 2023, not including vehicle theft or thefts from vehicles — a 23% increase over the previous year.

The Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024, which included more than 100 proposals to fight crime, including ramping up gun violence penalties and adding punishments for organized retail theft, was passed by the city council in a 12-1 vote on March 5.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the crime bill into law on March 11.

Bowser defended the city's reputation in a recent interview with Axios. Crime has been trending downward in D.C. this year, she said, citing a 17-percent drop in violent crime and a 12-percent drop in overall crime, according to police data.

