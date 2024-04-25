New Jersey Target employee thwarts 3 women stealing shopping cart full of merchandise: police

A sharp-eyed Target employee at a New Jersey store spotted three women attempting to leave with nearly $600 of stolen goods, forcing the threesome to abandon ship and quickly scatter.

Dramatic surveillance video captured the male Target employee springing into action after noticing that three women had gallivanted out of the store without paying for their cart full of items.

Authorities said that the items in the cart were valued at $581.29.

In a press release, the Gloucester Township Police Department said that the incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday at the local Target store.

HARRIS TEETER IS COMBATING DC THEFT SURGE WITH NEW POLICIES, INCLUDING BAG RESTRICTION

In the surveillance video, the three women were seen parading around the store and filling Target's signature red shopping cart full of merchandise.

The video showed one of the suspects exiting the store and parking a silver Jeep SUV, with an unknown temporary license plate and spare front right tire, outside the front of the store.

The other two suspects were seen approaching the register — appearing to head towards the register, but then headed to exit without paying.

Their shopping spree abruptly ended after the Target employee bolted after them, stopping them outside the store with their unpaid items.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 164.44 -0.93 -0.56%

TARGET ROLLS OUT TARGET 360 PAID MEMBERSHIP

The employee was seen retrieving the cart as the suspects fled into the Jeep.

Police are asking for help identifying the women.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

Target did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.