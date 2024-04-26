Fed's favorite inflation gauge rises faster than expected in March

An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose faster than expected in March as high prices continue to weigh on millions of Americans.

The personal consumption expenditures index showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from the previous month, according to the Labor Department, in line with expectations. On an annual basis, prices climbed 2.7% – higher than both the 2.6% forecast from LSEG economists and the 2.5% reading recorded the previous month.

In another sign that progress on inflation is stalling, core prices – which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy – climbed 0.3% from the previous month and 2.8% from the previous year. Those figures are both higher than what was seen the previous month.

While the Fed is targeting the PCE headline figure as it tries to wrestle consumer prices back to 2%, Chair Jerome Powell previously told reporters that core data is actually a better indicator of inflation. Both the core and headline numbers point to inflation that is still running well above the Fed’s preferred 2% target.

RAISING A CHILD IN THE US IS GETTING EVEN MORE EXPENSIVE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.