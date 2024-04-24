Oracle's Nashville headquarters will be mini-city

Oracle's future headquarters in Nashville could operate like a town of its own given the planned amenities described by CEO and co-founder Larry Ellison.

When the chief executive let it slip earlier this week that Oracle is planning to move its "huge campus" to Tennessee's capital city, he said it will not look anything like a corporate campus.

Instead, it will be a park with buildings.

Ellison said the new site will have office buildings, a community clinic, restaurants, hotels and a concert venue, a floating stage on the lake for concerts to be held for the community.

According to The Tennessean, the Nashville campus will be built on a 70-acre parcel along Nashville's downtown riverfront that Oracle purchased in 2021 for $250 million.

The newspaper reported Oracle also plans to build a pedestrian bridge to connect both sides of the river. And company officials plan on having the offices on the compound up and operational by the end of the decade.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell celebrated Oracle's move to his city on X, but not everyone expressed the same excitement. Nashville, like most of the U.S., is in the midst of a housing affordability crisis. So, the news of more high earners moving into the metropolitan area sparked concerns that more newcomers could drive home prices even higher.

"As a native, my first thought is ‘more transplants to continue the utter destruction of the Nashville housing market,’" one apparent local wrote in response to the mayor's message. O'Connell replied, "As a fellow native, we’re working every day to try to improve the housing situation."

"Nashville is the city I chose over any other to raise my family," O'Connell said in a separate statement emailed to FOX Business Wednesday regarding the Oracle move. "We are a complete city that also checks the box for business.

"Our health care industry, which has long been a shining star for Nashville, represents $68 billion in local economic impact and employs 333,000 regionally, according to the latest numbers from the Nashville Health Care Council," the statement continued. "As mayor, I want you to know: Nashville is a great place to live and a great place to do business."

