Elizabeth Warren's proposal to break up tech companies is ‘cockamamie,’ Cypress Semiconductor co-founder T.J. Rodgers says

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has taken aim at Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook unveiling a plan to slowdown the growth of big tech that includes breaking up some of the sector's massive titans.

“Today’s big tech companies have too much power - too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy,” Warren wrote in a Medium post. “They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation.”

Cypress Semiconductor co-founder T.J. Rodgers told FOX Business’s Liz Claman that Warren came up with a “cockamamie” to break up large tech companies.

“Politicians create a problem that they can solve,” T.J. Rodgers, co-founder of Cypress Semiconductor, told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Tuesday. “There may be some issues that need to be worked out but that doesn't mean you need to break up the whole company.”

The tech pioneer points out that big tech firms shouldn’t be penalized for growing so fast, saying, “The changes they made have changed the world.”

Warren proposed the idea at South by Southwest this past Saturday.