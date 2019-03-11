Big tech faces backlash at South by Southwest

2020 Democratic presidential candidates are looking to target big tech companies. Over the weekend, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) took their case against powerful tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, and Google to the South by Southwest Conference (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

“We want to keep that market place competitive, not let a giant who has an incredible information advantage and a manipulative advantage be able to snuff you out,” Warren said at a political event sponsored by SXSW and The Texas Tribune on Friday. “My view is break those things apart, and we will have a much more competitive robust market in America.”

Klobuchar spoke at an ACL Live event in downtown Austin Saturday telling the audience she does not trust tech companies, adding, “I don't like that they have been saying trust us for so long and we did it.”

RealClearPolitics associate editor A.B. Stoddard told FOX Business’ Connell McShane that this tech backlash may add to Silicon Valley fundraising tensions.

“Elizabeth Warren will not be raising money from the big five tech giants,” he said on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast Monday. “What she’s trying to do is stand out in a field where her polling is very weak with a very bold idea, and we’ll see whether or not that is something that takes off with the grassroots of the Democratic Party.”