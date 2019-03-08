Elizabeth Warren wants Amazon, Facebook, other big tech firms broken up

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a proposal on Friday to break up the country’s biggest technology companies – which she referred to as “monopolies.”

Continue Reading Below

In a blog post on Medium, the declared 2020 candidate said companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google are consolidating power and crowding out competition.

“Today’s big tech companies have too much power — too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy,” Warren wrote. “They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Warren said nearly half of e-commerce goes through Amazon, while more than 70 percent of internet traffic goes through sites owned or operated by either Facebook or Google.

Advertisement

Spokespeople for Amazon, Facebook and Google did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

It’s not the first time the tech companies have come under scrutiny. Last year, President Trump said he was “very seriously” considering antitrust action against Amazon, Facebook and Google.