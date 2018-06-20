Liz Claman joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in October 2007. She anchors Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman (weekdays 3-4PM/ET).

Her October debut on FBN included an exclusive interview with Berkshire Hathaway CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett. Throughout her tenure at FBN, Claman has conducted exclusive interviews with every U.S. Treasury Secretary from John Snow to Paul O’Neill, Larry Summers, Timothy Geithner and Jack Lew. Claman has brought a roster of business leaders including JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Twitter co-founders Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams and Biz Stone, Google/Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates to Fox Business viewers as well as world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko.

Prior to joining FBN, Claman served as an anchor at CNBC, most recently anchoring Morning Call and Wake Up Call, Market Watch, and Today’s Business. During her time at CNBC, Claman landed the first one-hour live one-on-one interview with Warren Buffett. Before CNBC, Claman, a two-time Emmy Award winner, served as an anchor and reporter for Boston’s WHDH-TV (NBC). She was also a contributing correspondent for NBC’s syndicated daytime program RealLife. Prior to that, she anchored a two-hour daily talk show, The Morning Exchange for WEWS-TV (ABC) in Cleveland. She received an Emmy for her work on The Morning Exchange.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and the Sorbonne in Paris, Claman began her on-air career at WSYX-TV (ABC) in Columbus, OH as a reporter and later a weekend anchor. Earlier, she was a news associate for KCBS-TV (CBS) in Los Angeles where she was the youngest person in the station’s history to win a local Emmy Award for Best Spot News Producer. Claman is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Theatre Wing and is a Tony Award voter. She is an active fundraiser for Building Homes for Heroes, an organization that builds mortgage-free homes for severely wounded soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. She has completed 7 triathlons and one New York City marathon.