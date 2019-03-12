Gwyneth Paltrow says Amazon's Jeff Bezos is no mentor to her

Hollywood A-lister-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she gets ghosted just like everyone else when searching for mentors -- and sometimes more than once.

Last March, Paltrow first revealed to The Wall Street Journal, that despite her high public status, she sometimes has to cold call and email people to get advice on growing her business venture GOOP.

And, while big names such as Disney's Bob Iger and Oprah get right back to her, the world's richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, never responded at first.

"I've emailed him," Paltrow told the WSJ. "He won't email back."

But once Bezos and his team got wind of that report, Paltrow said she immediately got an email from the billionaire.

During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow at the South by Southwest festival in Austin on Monday, Paltrow said, “I got an email and the subject was ‘Jeff Bezos.’ And the sender was Jeff Bezos!”

The 46-year-old "Shakespeare in Love" star added that the body of the email said, "Hi there Gwyneth, The Wall Street Journal told me you wanna talk to me."

Paltrow excitedly said that she wrote him back and then he wrote her back, but eventually he stopped responding.

She said she asked for the opportunity to sit down with him and ask him a bunch of questions, but "he never wrote me back," she told the SXSW crowd.

“He’s got a lot going on,” she added.

But the GOOP CEO and founder said if she did get a chance to talk to Bezos, she would pick his brain about his willingness to charge into new markets so quickly.

Over the years, Bezos has made several notable acquisitions, branching out of his comfort zone from acquiring Whole Foods Market in 2017 to the company's purchase of online pharmacy store PillPack last June.

"He sort of gives himself license at every turn to go into every business and I would want to psychologically understand the why and the engine behind that. I am just fascinated by him," Paltrow said.

But while her dreams of meeting Bezos haven't been fulfilled yet, she said she still has a slew of big name entrepreneurs whom she turns to for advice. Those names include Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Jet.com founder Marc Lore and the co-founders of Sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru and Jonathan Neman.

Also, she said she picks the brain of Iger, who is her "idol."

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment regarding Paltrow's comments.