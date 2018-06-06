US

Uber and other self-driving car crashes[overlay type]

Uber and other self-driving car crashes

An Arizona woman was killed after being struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle, an incident believed to be the first of its kind. But Uber is not the only company that has experienced accidents with driverless cars. Companies like Google, Tesla and General Motors also join the list.

Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense

Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt on Tuesday to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean marks an important milestone for an oft-criticized defense program that could be what stands between an incoming North Korean strike and the United States.

Correction: Nissan Dealer Lawsuit story

A jury has awarded nearly $256.5 million to a California auto dealership owner who claimed Nissan had a secret plan to put him out of business during the recession.