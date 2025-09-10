Ford recalls 1.9M vehicles over rearview camera defect that increases crash risk

Ford Motor Company said Tuesday it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles globally because of defective rearview cameras that may display inverted, distorted or blank images.

The recall — which affects a range of vehicles with model years between 2015 and 2019 — includes the Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Edge, Ranger, Expedition, Econoline, Transit and Transit Connect, Reuters reported, citing a filing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"The concern involves the rearview camera displaying a distorted, intermittent or persistent loss of image," a spokesperson for Ford Motor Company told FOX Business in an email. "This condition can reduce a driver's visibility when backing up, increasing the risk of a crash. "

The recall includes around 1.45 million American vehicles, as well as 122,000 in Canada and around 300,000 vehicles in other areas, according to Reuters.

The automaker is aware of 18 accidents related to the issue, with no injuries, as well as 44,123 warranty claims globally, Reuters reported.

The rearview camera issue stems from an unauthorized change by a sub-supplier to the printed circuit board header tooling, which reduces terminal contact force and leads to fretting corrosion, the spokesperson told FOX Business.

"The remedy involves dealers inspecting the rearview camera and replacing it with an updated part if necessary, free of charge," the spokesperson told Fox Business. "The new cameras feature an improved PCB header designed to prevent this issue."

Owners affected by the recall will be notified beginning the week of Sept. 22, Ford said.

The announcement follows several other recalls from the automaker. In August, the NHTSA said that more than 355,000 Ford trucks sold in the U.S. were being recalled because of an issue with the dashboard display.