Ford and Lincoln recall over 850K cars, trucks and SUVs over potential fuel pump failure

Michigan-based Ford Motor Company has launched a recall of over 850,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The recall centers on a potential issue with the low-pressure fuel pump inside certain Ford Broncos, Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Ford F-250 SD, Ford F-350 SD, Ford F-450 SD and Ford F-550 SD vehicles from the model years 2021-2023, as well as some Lincoln Navigators, Ford Mustangs and Ford F-150s from the model years 2021-2022 and Ford Expeditions from model year 2022, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report.

The low-pressure fuel pump in the roughly 850,300 recalled vehicles could potentially fail. Ford said in the recall report that if that were to happen, it could cause the vehicles to "lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel delivery module" and bring on a stall of their engines.

There could be a heightened risk of an accident if the engines in the recalled Ford and Lincolns experience a stall while driving.

NISSAN ISSUES MASSIVE RECALL AS FAULTY PART THREATENS ENGINE FAILURE

Failure of the fuel pumps is "more likely to occur in low fuel or warm weather and hot fuel conditions in the fuel tank," the recall report said.

Customers will receive an initial letter in the mail informing them of the potential problem next week.

That will be followed by a second letter after Ford has a solution to the fuel pump issue ready. It is currently "under development," according to the NHTSA.

FORD RECALLS MORE THAN 200,000 VEHICLES WITH SOFTWARE GLITCH DUE TO CRASH RISK

The low-pressure fuel pump issue has not caused any known injuries or accidents, Ford said in the recall report.

Dealers were told Monday about the recall for the vehicles.

Ford said that information "as to the applicability of this action to specific vehicles" can "best be obtained by" calling a Ford toll-free number or contacting a Ford or Lincoln dealer.

CHRYSLER RECALLS MORE THAN 250K MINIVANS OVER POTENTIAL AIR BAG ISSUES

The automaker sold nearly 2.08 million vehicles across its Ford and Lincoln brands in the U.S. last year.

Ford Motor Company .

In the first half of 2025, Ford has seen over 1.1 million sales in the U.S., according to a press release.