Ford recalls 312K trucks and SUVs over brake failure risk that increases crash danger

Ford is recalling over 312,000 vehicles due to an issue with its power brake assist, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The auto regulator said the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module may lose power while someone is driving, which can extend the stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash.

If the module malfunctions when the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features, which are smart safety features in a car that help the driver avoid accidents, are on, it can also result in the vehicle not braking as expected, which would also increase the risk of a crash.

FORD AND LINCOLN RECALL OVER 850K CARS, TRUCKS AND SUVS OVER POTENTIAL FUEL PUMP FAILURE

Approximately 312,120 of the company's 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger vehicles are impacted by the recall.

NISSAN ISSUES MASSIVE RECALL AS FAULTY PART THREATENS ENGINE FAILURE

To fix the issue, the regulator said the software needs to be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer. Both ways are free of charge.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Letters notifying owners of the issue are expected to be mailed out on Aug. 25. Otherwise, owners can contact Ford's customer service to see if their car has been impacted.