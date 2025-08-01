Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalls 312K trucks and SUVs over brake failure risk that increases crash danger

Software update available over-the-air or through dealers at no charge to fix safety issue

Ford is recalling over 312,000 vehicles due to an issue with its power brake assist, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

The auto regulator said the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module may lose power while someone is driving, which can extend the stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash. 

If the module malfunctions when the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features, which are smart safety features in a car that help the driver avoid accidents, are on, it can also result in the vehicle not braking as expected, which would also increase the risk of a crash. 

Ford car

A 2025 Ford Expedition that is part of the company's latest recall.  (Ford)

Approximately 312,120 of the company's 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger vehicles are impacted by the recall. 

To fix the issue, the regulator said the software needs to be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer. Both ways are free of charge. 

Ford recall

The 2025 Ford Escape, one of the recalled more than 312,000 cars. (Ford)

Letters notifying owners of the issue are expected to be mailed out on Aug. 25. Otherwise, owners can contact Ford's customer service to see if their car has been impacted.

