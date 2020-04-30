Here's what you can get for $1M in Tampa, Fla.

Before the coronavirus hit, the Tampa, Fla., real estate market was growing.

Despite the pandemic, the average sale price in Tampa was 11.1 percent higher compared to a year earlier, according to Redfin. However, hundreds of homes have been pulled from the market as the pandemic has slowed the economy, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

For buyers looking in the $1 million range, there were only 35 active listings in South Tampa, local real estate agent Andrea Webb told FOX Business this week. In some cases, homes priced between $900,000 and $1 million have moved within a day or two of hitting the market, she said.

Even with the economic downturn, some brokers are expecting that pulled listings will return to the market, the Times reported. Meanwhile, buyers may be able to score some deals, so here’s a look at what’s on the market in Tampa for a buyer with a $1 million budget:

Davis Islands - $985,000

This 1938 French provincial home is located on Davis Islands, the same neighborhood where Tom Brady is renting a house from Derek Jeter.

The 2,766-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Shelia Fisher of Century 21.

The interior maintains the home’s original charm with original oak and pine floors, built-in storage and ornate crown molding. But it’s also been updated with modern looks. There’s also lots of space for hobbies. There is a detached woodworking/craft shed and a garden shed/repair shop with electricity and water.

The location in the historic Davis Islands neighborhood is also a big plus. In addition to being the new heart of “Tompa Bay,” the community offers a pool, tennis complex and two dog parks, among other amenities.

Bayshore Beautiful - $975,000

This Spanish-influenced home is located less than a block from Bayshore Boulevard and its 4 1/2-mile waterfront running and biking path.

The 3,228-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Andrea Webb of Coldwell Banker.

The home includes lots of space for entertaining, with dual living rooms and a pair of outdoor areas. It’s also been updated with new hardwood floors, crown molding and new kitchen appliances.

The large master suite’s bathroom includes two sinks, a separate soaking tub and a walk-in shower, as well as a private covered porch off the master bedroom.

Channelside - $925,000

This 19th-floor condo is located in downtown Tampa’s Channel District, a popular entertainment destination.

This 1,967-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Paul DeSantis of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Large windows let in plenty of natural light and offer water views. The modern kitchen features clean white cabinets, a textured glass backsplash and a counter with a waterfall edge. The master suite includes two walk-in closets, a freestanding tub, a frameless glass walk-in shower and new cabinetry.

The building, Towers of Channelside, offers amenities including a concierge, fifth-floor rooftop dog walk area and a pool with a heated spa and rock waterfall.

