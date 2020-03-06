Here's what you can get for $1M in the Kansas City metro area

The median sales price of existing and new homes in the Kansas City metropolitan area, which spans Kansas and Missouri, was up compared to a year earlier as of January, while the market’s inventory houses was down by double-digit percentages.

In Kansas and Missouri, there are many major companies with large numbers of employees in the area, including Sprint, Hallmark and General Motors, among others.

With low interest rates, low unemployment and rents rising nationally, the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors is expecting to see a strong local housing market in 2020.

Here’s a look at what’s on the market in the area for a buyer with a $1 million budget.

Old Sagamore Hills — $1.05 million

This luxurious home is built on the “best lot in the city,” according to the listing with Lisa Simmermon of Keyzio.

The 3,951-square-foot Mission Hills, Kan., home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath.

It features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, new high-end appliances, a walk-in pantry and “everything is new,” according to the listing.

The home also includes a screened-in porch with a fireplace and a deck overlooking the large backyard.

Mission Country Manor — $1 million

Located near the end of a tree-lined cul-de-sac, this gated Stillwell, Kan., home is a quiet, private place to call home.

The 6,259-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Connie Couse of Keller Williams Realty.

The formal living room features built-in shelves and a fireplace. The large master suite has tray ceilings and dual vanities in the bathroom.

The walkout basement level is finished and has been remodeled as a media-family-rec room that includes a bar, island and fireplace. It also includes a gym. The property backs to woods and the yard offers an “oasis” with a heated in-ground pool, hot tub and built-in grilling station, according to the listing. There’s also a screened-in porch. The property is protected by a security gate, cameras and a 6-foot fence.

Meyer Circle — $950,000

Located a short walk from a park and Kansas City’s famous 18-century Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain, this 1954 ranch has been renovated for modern tastes and comforts.

The 2,098-square-foot Kansas City, Mo., home includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the listing with Nancy Ward of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

The home features mahogany paneling, French doors and deep windows, according to the listing. The kitchen has been updated with top-end appliances and custom cabinets. The spacious basement also includes lots of storage and kitchen prep space.

The private rear patio sits under mature trees in the leafy neighborhood.

