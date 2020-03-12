Here's what you can get for $800,000 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Real estate firm Redfin has predicted that Charlotte, North Carolina, will be one of the “hottest metros among affordability-seeking homebuyers in the coming decade.”

Home sales in Charlotte have been growing at 14.5 percent annually, according to Redfin. And nearly half of that search activity has been coming from outside the area.

There are a lot of reasons for someone to move to the “Queen City.” It’s the largest city in the state, home to businesses like Bank of America and a major hub in the world of NASCAR.

So here’s a look at some of the homes on the market in the greater Charlotte area for someone shopping with an $800,000 budget:

Walden at Providence — $800,000

Located in an upscale neighborhood about 45 minutes south of downtown Charlotte, this spacious home features fine detailing throughout.

The 4,810-square-foot Waxhaw, North Carolina, home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing with Aaron Bieler of Our State Realty LLC.

The home sits on a 2-acre property on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in a soon-to-be-gated community. It features large windows, custom molding and trim work plus an updated kitchen with granite counters and a farmhouse sink.

There are two fireplaces, a wet bar and a wine closet. The bedrooms include en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The finished third-level bonus space makes a great rec room, according to the listing.

Lake Norman — $789,000

This waterfront property sits on a quiet leafy corner of Lake Norman, a popular destination for boating, fishing and other outdoor recreation.

The 2,499-square-foot Huntersville, North Carolina, home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Angela Cook of Southern Homes of the Carolinas.

The 1.89-acre lot includes 200 feet of water frontage. There’s a floating dock, boat slip, over-water gazebo and a boathouse, according to the listing.

The property, which sits about a half-hour from downtown Charlotte, also includes amenities like an in-ground pool and a large storage building.

Overlook — $785,000

This luxurious home includes a back yard that’s great for hosting plus access to Mountain Island Lake.

The 5,251-square-foot Charlotte home includes six bedrooms, four bedrooms and a half-bath, according to the listing with Paula Birmingham of Allen Tate Realtors.

Built in 2001, the home includes a spacious open floor plan, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a saltwater pool and hot tub.

The home also includes its own boat slip, plus access to the community clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.

