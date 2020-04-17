Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal

Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Dallas

Luxury home sales increasing before pandemic hit

By FOXBusiness
close
NAHB CEO Jerry Howard discusses how the coronavirus is impacting the real estate market.video

Real estate after coronavirus will 'bounce back very quickly': NAHB CEO

NAHB CEO Jerry Howard discusses how the coronavirus is impacting the real estate market.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, the Dallas real estate market was growing at a healthy clip.

Continue Reading Below

Sales of luxury homes increased 3 percent in February. Meanwhile, the average number of days properties remained on the market dipped to 43, which is two weeks less than the state average, according to the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center.

To be sure, real estate throughout the country has taken a hit as the pandemic forced people to stay put. In Dallas, the median list price of homes fell 3.6 percent year-over-year in March, according to Realtor.com.

Still, sometimes you need to relocate, regardless of what else is happening in the world. So here’s a look at some of what’s on the market in Dallas for a buyer with a $900,000 budget:

Greenway Crest — $899,000

This home is on the market in Dallas for $899,000. (Credit: Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $800,000 IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

This 2,848-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Rachel Trowbridge of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

The traditional colonial-style home is located in the leafy, central, sought-after Greenway Crest neighborhood. The living room features a fireplace, the kitchen has been updated and sliding glass doors open to the secluded backyard pool, according to the listing. Upstairs, the master suite includes a balcony overlooking the backyard and an updated master bath.

Image 1 of 7

This home is on the market in Dallas for $899,000. (Credit: Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN KANSAS CITY

In addition to the in-ground pool, the lush backyard includes freestanding guest quarters.

This home is on the market in Dallas for $899,000. (Credit: Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900K IN HOUSTON

Glenridge Estates — $895,000

This Dallas home is listed for $895,000. (Credit: Redfin)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This 2,674-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Christy Mullins of Redfin.

The contemporary ranch-style home was built in 2014, and it features a bright open floorplan with modern finishes, including the kitchen and custom bar. Each bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom. There’s also a home office.

Image 1 of 7

This Dallas home is listed for $895,000. (Credit: Redfin)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.5M IN NASHVILLE

The backyard boasts a “Palm Springs vibe,” according to the listing. It features a covered patio and an in-ground pool with a small waterfall.

This Dallas home is listed for $895,000. (Credit: Redfin)

THE BEST TIME TO SELL YOUR SECOND HOME

The home is also energy-efficient and includes its own water collection system, according to the listing.

Vickery Place — $889,000

This home is listed for $889,000 in Dallas. (Credit: Compass)

SELLING YOUR HOUSE? BE PREPARED FOR THESE COSTS

This 3,040-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Tara Durham of Compass.

The 2009 custom Tudor-style home features details like a beamed ceiling and stone fireplace, plus comforts like a built-in wine cooler and sound system. It also has a downstairs master bedroom.

Image 1 of 6

This home is listed for $889,000 in Dallas. (Credit: Compass)

HOW REAL ESTATE DEALS ARE WORKING AMID SOCIAL DISTANCING

There is a large covered dining and living area with a fireplace outdoors. There’s also a heated in-ground pool.

This home is listed for $889,000 in Dallas. (Credit: Compass)

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE