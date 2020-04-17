Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Dallas

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, the Dallas real estate market was growing at a healthy clip.

Sales of luxury homes increased 3 percent in February. Meanwhile, the average number of days properties remained on the market dipped to 43, which is two weeks less than the state average, according to the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center.

To be sure, real estate throughout the country has taken a hit as the pandemic forced people to stay put. In Dallas, the median list price of homes fell 3.6 percent year-over-year in March, according to Realtor.com.

Still, sometimes you need to relocate, regardless of what else is happening in the world. So here’s a look at some of what’s on the market in Dallas for a buyer with a $900,000 budget:

Greenway Crest — $899,000

This 2,848-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Rachel Trowbridge of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

The traditional colonial-style home is located in the leafy, central, sought-after Greenway Crest neighborhood. The living room features a fireplace, the kitchen has been updated and sliding glass doors open to the secluded backyard pool, according to the listing. Upstairs, the master suite includes a balcony overlooking the backyard and an updated master bath.

In addition to the in-ground pool, the lush backyard includes freestanding guest quarters.

Glenridge Estates — $895,000

This 2,674-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Christy Mullins of Redfin.

The contemporary ranch-style home was built in 2014, and it features a bright open floorplan with modern finishes, including the kitchen and custom bar. Each bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom. There’s also a home office.

The backyard boasts a “Palm Springs vibe,” according to the listing. It features a covered patio and an in-ground pool with a small waterfall.

The home is also energy-efficient and includes its own water collection system, according to the listing.

Vickery Place — $889,000

This 3,040-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Tara Durham of Compass.

The 2009 custom Tudor-style home features details like a beamed ceiling and stone fireplace, plus comforts like a built-in wine cooler and sound system. It also has a downstairs master bedroom.

There is a large covered dining and living area with a fireplace outdoors. There’s also a heated in-ground pool.

