Here's what you can get for $1M in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the largest cities in the United States, the capital of Arizona and home to major companies like PetSmart and Republic Services.

Continue Reading Below

The city’s real estate market appeared to be weathering the early days of the coronavirus pandemic fairly well. Preliminary numbers showed home sales and prices rising in March, the Arizona Republic reported.

However, the market may be slidin. As of Friday, the median residential listing price in Phoenix dropped close to 4 percent month-over-month, according to ArizonaRealEstate.com.

That could prove to be an advantage for buyers. So here’s a look at some of the homes on the market in Phoenix for buyers with a $1 million budget:

Historic district - $989,999

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900,000 IN DALLAS

This colorful Mesa home dates back to 1906 and is listed with David Arustamian of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 4,812-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to the listing.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $800,000 IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

The home is full of historic character with beamed 9-foot ceilings, an original stone fireplace and dark wood trimming. Yet, it also draws on modern comforts like updated kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures.

The property also includes amenities like a basement media room with surround sound, a fenced yard and a detached guest house.

Madison Meadows - $970,000

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN KANSAS CITY

This grand home is located in North Central Phoenix and “is filled with warmth and charm,” according to the listing with Erik Jensen of North & Co.

The 3,739-square-foot house includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900K IN HOUSTON

The estate-like home features vaulted ceilings, an ornate chandelier, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. The kitchen has been remodeled with white cabinets and granite counters. It features a downstairs master suite with a large jetted tub and walk-in shower.

The backyard includes a pool, a covered patio and a built-in barbecue. The 12,384-square-foot lot also sits within walking distance of Murphy’s Bridal Path, a popular local trail for runners, cyclists and walkers.

Phoenix Preserve - $950,000

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.5M IN NASHVILLE

This contemporary home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and backs onto the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, offering expansive views of the wild country. There’s even a private trailhead off the driveway.

The 3,544-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Tiffany Beyer of Panam Real Estate.

HOW REAL ESTATE DEALS ARE WORKING AMID SOCIAL DISTANCING

The master suite includes a sitting room with a sliding glass door featuring mountain views. A downstairs living space includes a billiards room, wet bar and access to the back patio.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The outdoor space includes a pool, spa, covered patio, built-in grill and an upstairs covered deck.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE