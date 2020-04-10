Tom Brady wants trademarks for 'Tompa Bay,' 'Tampa Brady'

Tom Brady is just a few weeks into his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the superstar quarterback is already finding ways to monetize his surprise career move.

Brady’s company, TEB Capital Management, filed trademark applications for a pair of phrases related to his new team: “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady.” The filings indicate that Brady intends to sell merchandise featuring the phrases, including apparel like clothes, headwear and footwear.

The trademark applications were submitted on April 6. The 42-year-old star acknowledged the filings in a Twitter post.

“I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts...,” Brady joked on Twitter, in a reference to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben was first to spot the trademark applications.

This isn’t the first time Brady has sought to trademark a phrase connected to his deal with the Buccaneers. Yee & Dubin Sports, Brady’s longtime representatives, filed an application to trademark the phrase “TB x TB” on March 20. Similarly, that application called for an immediate right to use the trademark for commerce.

A six-time Super Bowl champion during his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady has also built a business empire away from the gridiron. He operates his own wellness brand, TB12, as well as his own online store.

Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last month. In an interview with radio legend Howard Stern earlier this week, Brady indicated that he was content with his contract.

Brady is set to appear in a virtual poker tournament to raise money for Feeding America’s coronavirus relief efforts on Saturday.

