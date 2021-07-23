Varney: Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott a 'cheap shot'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel is a "cheap shot" that "guarantees" more division and hostility.

STUART VARNEY: What a cheap shot. Ben & Jerry’s doesn't want its ice cream to be sold in some parts of Israel -- the West Bank and Gaza.

The only Democracy in the Middle East. The only country enjoying the rule of law. A decades-long ally of the United States. And the millionaire socialists of Vermont will boycott.

Their statement says selling ice cream there, "is inconsistent with our values."

I wonder if they will keep selling in Hong Kong now that Chinese communists have crushed its freedoms?

Or Russia? Myanmar? Or any other country blatantly flouting human rights! Nah ... just Israel.

Ben & Jerry’s announced their boycott right after Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib viciously attacked Israel. She said they were "bombing Palestinians while they sleep."

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are Ben & Jerry’s founders... are they doing the bidding of The Squad, and their fellow Vermont socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders? Sure looks like it.

Once again, the far left has embarrassed our country. Ice cream guys jump into the headlines with a cheap gesture that guarantees more division, more hostility.

You may think this is a minor issue. It’s not. The socialists are engaged in an economic war on Israel. I hope they lose.

I hope Ben & Jerry’s loses. Texas and Florida are considering retaliatory action. Good.

I'm not watching the Olympics if I’m going to see our athletes insult our country. And I’m not buying Ben & Jerry’s ice cream when they insult a great democracy.