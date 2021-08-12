Varney: The open border is by design

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," argued an open southern border is actually what the Democrats want.

STUART VARNEY: Illegal border crossings at a 20-year high. The Biden administration does nothing.

The news this morning comes to us from the Texas border town of Laredo. The mayor says he's in the middle of a "public health crisis."

He says he has to bus 200 migrants a day to Austin and Houston. Border Patrol has not tested them unless they are sick. Which means, migrants, some COVID positive, are being distributed around the country.

We don't have the official numbers yet, but a Border Patrol agent told Fox's Jonathan Hunt, that more than 210,000 came across the border in July. And the inflow is not slowing down.

Secretary Mayorkas told Congress that Biden's policy is working, that they are speeding up the entry process. But that’s not the same as stopping the flow -- it’s just making illegality easier. Making an open border easier!

That’s what's going on here: an open border, by design. The Democrats want a big influx of potential Democrat voters. They want them in. And when they're in, they'll press for amnesty, and voting privileges. Turn Texas blue: it’s their dream.

I have to point out the obviously biased coverage in the media. When President Trump got a firm handle on the border, the press literally screamed at him "kids in cages" and racist policy. That’s all we heard for four years. And now, nothing -- the media is barely covering the border crisis.

Why should they? They're in love with Biden and if open borders is his policy, don't criticize. Don't even cover.

Secretary Mayorkas will go to the border today. With 210,000 migrants a month coming in, will he say the border is closed? Or will he admit the truth: it’s an open border, and that’s what Democrats want.