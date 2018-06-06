Social media behind rise in suicides?
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel on the CDC reporting a rise in suicides.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), on the North Korea summit, trade tensions with Canada, health care reform and the IG report.
The tragic deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade has renewed the public’s attention to an alarming rate of suicides.
Rep. Michael McCaul, (R-Texas), and cancer survivor Sadie Keller on how the STAR Act will help boost research in the fight against childhood cancer.
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon said they will identify the CEO they've picked for their health care venture in coming weeks.
The co-founder and CEO of Athenahealth is stepping down and the medical billing software company is exploring a potential sale.
Dr. Mikhail Varshavski on Alzheimer's Awareness Month and the building of an Alzheimer's 'village' in France allowing people with dementia to live freely.
The healthcare software maker said it was in talks with third parties regarding a potential business combination and that the board initiated a process to replace Bush.
Several drugmakers, including Pfizer, have cut back on neuroscience research after a string of costly trials yielded disappointing results, with some of them betting on startups that are focusing on such areas.
The government says Medicare's financial problems are getting worse and Social Security's can't be ignored.
Social Security costs in 2018 will exceed income for the first time in more than three decades.
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on a Long Island man suing CVS for disclosing his Viagra prescription to his wife.
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel discusses how a new blood test can detect 10 different kinds of cancers.
U.S. stocks are rising Monday morning as technology companies and banks gain ground.
German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG said Monday that it plans to complete its purchase of U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. this week after receiving all the required approvals from regulators.
Medicare recipients filled fewer prescriptions for pricey brand-name drugs — but spent more on such meds anyway, says a government report due out Monday.