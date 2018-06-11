Verizon Sees Up to $10 Billion of 4Q Charges
Verizon Communications plans to take up to $10 billion worth of charges in the fourth quarter tied to pension liabilities as well as about $1 billion of Hurricane Sandy-related costs.
Express forecast a weaker-than-expected holiday quarter due to muted Thanksgiving sales and a highly promotional environment.
Citigroup urged investors to sell BlackBerry said it sees no strategy to help the smartphone maker 'out of the strategic box it finds itself in.'
Shares of nutrition company Herbalife soared almost 10% after it said a re-audit following the KPMG scandal required no material changes.
Shares of blue-chip conglomerate 3M rallied on an upbeat outlook for 2014 earnings and share repurchases.
Wall Street slammed Coach on Wednesday, sending the handbag maker’s stock plunging 16% after it disclosed a weaker-than-expected 1.5% rise in fourth-quarter profits amid slowing North American sales.
McDonald's fourth-quarter profit climbed more than the Street had anticipated as sales at established U.S. restaurants rose instead of falling as expected.
Return of the Twinkie? Apollo Global Management and C. Dean Metropoulos set a base $410 million bid for Hostess' iconic snack-cake brands.
Offering a rare glimpse inside the world of high-speed trading, Getco disclosed an 82% plunge in earnings through the first three quarter of 2012 amid tumbling trading volume and greater competition.