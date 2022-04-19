Twitter, Amazon, Apple earnings and home prices top week ahead

The upcoming week will be jam-packed with more corporate earnings and key housing and consumer spending data.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 980 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Investors weighed ongoing concerns that interest rates will increase faster than expected and took in a mixed batch of earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33811.4 -981.36 -2.82% SP500 S&P 500 4271.78 -121.88 -2.77% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12839.293188 -335.36 -2.55%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 4/25

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Activision Blizzard, Coca-Cola before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 78.61 -0.29 -0.37% KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 65.25 -0.96 -1.45% WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 173.82 -4.28 -2.40% ZION ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA 60.74 -1.49 -2.39%

Meanwhile, Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will be among the companies reporting after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 20.39 -0.07 -0.37% NKE NIKE INC. 129.07 -6.39 -4.72%

Other notable events on Monday include Peloton employees' return to the office, a union vote at Amazon's LDJ5 warehouse on Staten Island, the release of Billie Eilish's redesigned Nike Air Force 1 sneaker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren's deadline for the IRS to answer questions about auditing low-wage income earners.

Tuesday 4/26

Earnings before the market open on Tuesday will include 3M, General Electric, PepsiCo, Sherwin Williams and UPS. Meanwhile, Alphabet, Capital One Financial, Chipotle Mexican Grill, General Motors and Visa will be among the companies in focus after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MMM 3M CO. 149.17 -2.60 -1.71% GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 89.07 -2.65 -2.89% PEP PEPSICO INC. 172.15 -2.69 -1.54% SHW THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO. 244.92 -6.69 -2.66% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 187.15 -1.65 -0.87% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 2,392.71 -103.58 -4.15% COF CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. 135.28 -4.70 -3.36% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,480.85 -40.26 -2.65% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 39.84 -0.87 -2.14% V VISA INC. 208.17 -8.28 -3.83%

Economic data will ramp up on Tuesday with durable goods, the Case-Shiller and Federal Housing Finance Agency's home price indexes, new home sales and consumer confidence.

Wednesday 4/27

Wednesday's earning docket includes Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Hess, Kraft Heinz, Pilgrim's Pride and Spotify before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 176.92 -4.10 -2.26% HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC. 37.86 -1.32 -3.37% HES HESS CORP. 106.45 -3.72 -3.38% KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 43.18 -0.82 -1.86% PPC PILGRIMS PRIDE 27.36 -0.35 -1.26% SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 110.21 -2.41 -2.14%

Hertz Global, Mattel, Meta, PayPal, Pinterest and Qualcomm will lead earnings after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 22.55 -0.33 -1.44% MAT MATTEL INC. 22.78 -0.15 -0.65% FB META PLATFORMS INC. 184.11 -3.96 -2.11% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 86.03 -3.37 -3.77% PINT n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 132.81 -3.30 -2.42%

As for economic data, investors will be watching pending home sales, the advance for international trade in goods, the homeownership rate for the first quarter, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SWK STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC. 141.49 -2.76 -1.91% SCTBF SECURITAS AB 11.5925 +0.09 +0.76%

Wednesday also marks the deadline for European Union antitrust regulators to rule on a $3.2 billion bid for Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business by Swedish security services firm Securitas.

Thursday 4/28

Big names reporting earnings on Thursday include Comcast, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Ford, Hershey, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mastercard, McDonald's, Merck, Northrup Grumman, PG&E, SiriusXM, Southwest Airlines and Twitter before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 45.38 -1.56 -3.32% DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 378.83 -12.17 -3.11% LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 278.49 -11.11 -3.84% F FORD MOTOR CO. 15.13 -0.57 -3.63% HSY THE HERSHEY CO. 224.14 -4.65 -2.03% KDP KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. 37.00 -0.51 -1.36% MA MASTERCARD INC. 351.18 -13.26 -3.64% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 250.17 -5.08 -1.99% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 84.59 -1.64 -1.90% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP. 447.40 +3.95 +0.89% PGE n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. SIRI SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. 6.25 -0.10 -1.57% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 46.85 -1.53 -3.16% TWTR TWITTER INC. 48.93 +1.85 +3.93%

After the bell, investors will be watching earnings from Amazon, Apple, Imax, Intel and Robinhood Markets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,887.00 -78.92 -2.66% AAPL APPLE INC. 161.79 -4.63 -2.78% IMAX IMAX CORP. 16.00 -0.20 -1.23% INTC INTEL CORP. 46.54 -0.96 -2.02% HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. 10.26 -0.18 -1.72%

The first estimate for first quarter GDP and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims will also release on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 274.03 -6.78 -2.41% SNAP SNAP INC. 29.76 +0.34 +1.16%

In addition, Activision Blizzard shareholders vote on the embattled video game publisher's possible sale to Microsoft for $68.7 billion, Amazon will begin imposing a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge on merchants and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel will deliver a keynote at the socially media giant's "Back to Reality" partner summit.

Friday 4/29

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Charter Communications, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Honeywell International, Newell Brands and Phillips 66.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABBV ABBVIE INC. 154.99 -3.53 -2.23% BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO. 75.75 -1.81 -2.33% CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. 511.37 -7.66 -1.48% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 160.95 -3.63 -2.21% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 85.13 -1.90 -2.18% HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 190.63 -5.31 -2.71% NWL NEWELL BRANDS INC. 22.72 -0.64 -2.74% PSX PHILLIPS 66 83.62 -2.33 -2.71%

Investors will also take in personal income, consumer spending and the final reading on the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April.