Twitter, Amazon, Apple earnings and home prices top week ahead
Other earnings on the docket include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, UPS, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, General Motors, McDonald's, Southwest Airlines
The upcoming week will be jam-packed with more corporate earnings and key housing and consumer spending data.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 980 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Investors weighed ongoing concerns that interest rates will increase faster than expected and took in a mixed batch of earnings.
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
DOW FALLS 980 POINTS, S&P, NASDAQ CRATER 2%+ ON RATE HIKE FEARS
Monday 4/25
Kicking off the week for earnings will be Activision Blizzard, Coca-Cola before the market open.
Meanwhile, Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will be among the companies reporting after the bell.
Other notable events on Monday include Peloton employees' return to the office, a union vote at Amazon's LDJ5 warehouse on Staten Island, the release of Billie Eilish's redesigned Nike Air Force 1 sneaker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren's deadline for the IRS to answer questions about auditing low-wage income earners.
CAN USING A CD LADDER STRATEGY KEEP YOUR ASSETS MORE LIQUID
Tuesday 4/26
Earnings before the market open on Tuesday will include 3M, General Electric, PepsiCo, Sherwin Williams and UPS. Meanwhile, Alphabet, Capital One Financial, Chipotle Mexican Grill, General Motors and Visa will be among the companies in focus after the bell.
Economic data will ramp up on Tuesday with durable goods, the Case-Shiller and Federal Housing Finance Agency's home price indexes, new home sales and consumer confidence.
WALL STREET RAMPS UP FED RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS AS INFLATION SOARS
Wednesday 4/27
Wednesday's earning docket includes Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Hess, Kraft Heinz, Pilgrim's Pride and Spotify before the market open.
Hertz Global, Mattel, Meta, PayPal, Pinterest and Qualcomm will lead earnings after the bell.
As for economic data, investors will be watching pending home sales, the advance for international trade in goods, the homeownership rate for the first quarter, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.
Wednesday also marks the deadline for European Union antitrust regulators to rule on a $3.2 billion bid for Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business by Swedish security services firm Securitas.
Thursday 4/28
Big names reporting earnings on Thursday include Comcast, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Ford, Hershey, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mastercard, McDonald's, Merck, Northrup Grumman, PG&E, SiriusXM, Southwest Airlines and Twitter before the market open.
After the bell, investors will be watching earnings from Amazon, Apple, Imax, Intel and Robinhood Markets.
The first estimate for first quarter GDP and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims will also release on Thursday.
In addition, Activision Blizzard shareholders vote on the embattled video game publisher's possible sale to Microsoft for $68.7 billion, Amazon will begin imposing a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge on merchants and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel will deliver a keynote at the socially media giant's "Back to Reality" partner summit.
Friday 4/29
Wrapping up the week for earnings will be AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Charter Communications, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Honeywell International, Newell Brands and Phillips 66.
Investors will also take in personal income, consumer spending and the final reading on the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April.