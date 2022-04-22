Stock futures decline after Powell's interest rate comments

U.S. equity futures traded choppy ahead of the final trading day of the week, on concerns that interest rates will increase faster than expected.

The major futures indexes suggest a mostly lower open when the Wall Street trading session gets underway.

In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed must mover faster than it has previously to tackle high inflation. He also warned sharp interest rate increases are likely in coming months.

Oil prices declined Friday morning following a week filled with concerns about interest rate hikes, global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China putting a dent in demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined $1.25, or 1.2%, to $102.53 a barrel.

Brent futures slid $1.23, or 1.1%, to $107.10 a barrel.

Friday's earnings announcements include telecom giant Verizon Communications, hospital operator HCA Healthcare, consumer finance firm American Express, oilfield services and offshore drilling giant Schlumberger, household products maker Kimberly-Clark and more.

The economic calendar is brief to end the week. The research firm IHS Markit is out with its flash manufacturing and services PMIs for April. Watch for manufacturing activity to edge down six-tenths of a point to 58.2. Services sector activity is expected to hold steady at 58.0. A reading above 50 indicates an expanding sector.

Bitcoin traded above $40,000.

Powell's interest rate comments sent stocks in Asia mostly lower.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34792.76 -368.03 -1.05% SP500 S&P 500 4393.66 -65.79 -1.48% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%

Powell's remarks also sent stocks lower on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower at 4,393.66, after having been up 1.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 34,792.76 and the Nasdaq slid 2.1% to 13,174.65.

More than 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell Thursday, with technology stocks accounting for a big share of the decline. Microsoft fell 1.9% and chipmaker Nvidia slid 6%.

American Airlines gained 3.8% after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel.

Tesla rose 3.2% after the maker of electric cars reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits, despite global supply chain kinks.

Bond yields have been gaining ground as investors prepare for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury on Friday was at 2.92%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.