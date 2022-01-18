Microsoft buying Activision in $68.7B deal

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard Inc., the maker of ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’, in a deal worth $68.7 billion, the companies announced on Tuesday and embattled CEO Bobby Kotick will remain in his role at the video-game maker.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 310.20 +5.40 +1.77% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 65.39 +1.22 +1.90%

The software giant will pay $95.00 per share for the video game maker, in an all-cash transaction making Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SNE n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD. 60.67 +1.13 +1.90%

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."

ACTIVISION COO: WE HAVE ALOT OF WORK TO DO AMID CONDUCT PROBE

Microsoft-Activision Combo Deal to make Microsoft world’s third-largest gaming company Activision has 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three billion-dollar franchises Top titles include "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" About 10,000 employees to be woven into Microsoft Source: Activision, Microsoft

Kotick, who has been under pressure amid allegations of running a workplace fraught with misconduct, is Activision's largest individual shareholder owning 2.84 million shares as tracked by Thomson Financial.

Once the deal closes, the unit will fall under Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft gaming.

The deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023.

This is a developing story.